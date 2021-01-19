Madison Latino Consortium reopens emergency relief fund, seeks donations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Latinx population is the largest non-white racial/ethnic group in Dane County and has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the LCA COVID-19 Relief Fund website, 34% of the county’s Latinx population fall below the poverty line and almost two out of every five work in the service industry, which has been decimated by the pandemic.

Many undocumented members of the community work jobs that put them on the front lines of COVID-19 and undocumented people are more often than not ineligible to receive government assistance.

“The support provided to our community was not just financial,” said Latino Academy of Workforce Development director Baltazar De Anda Santana. “Because of the strength of this consortium, we’re able to connect those most in need with services like mental health, legal, food access and COVID-19 related assistance, among others. The Latinx community trusted us and we were so humbled to have been able to have the opportunity to provide support to our community.”