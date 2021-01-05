Madison landlords, housing advocates anticipate spike in evictions

“There are frustrated landlords,” he said. “All the landlord is trying to do is rent out their property, have a nice property, have nice tenants and survive and this has been very frustrating to landlords. It has been frustrating to the tenants as well.”

Mokler said landlords with tenants who are not paying rent are, in turn, squeezed on their own bills, mortgage payments and property taxes in an increasingly uncertain economy. He pointed out that landlords who fall behind on mortgage payments could see banks foreclose on their properties.

“What are the landlords gonna do?” Mokler said. “If landlords can’t make their payments, the renters are going to lose their homes. Rents can go up because if it costs more for landlords to do business, that’s what ultimately happens. Landlords are trying to survive just like everyone.”

In most cases, according to Mokler, tenants have been keeping up on their payments or have worked out partial payments with landlords. But he said the few that haven’t are easy to focus on because of what that financial loss can mean going forward for all involved.