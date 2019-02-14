After prolonged disagreement on where to send money that would fund services for Madison’s Southeast Asian elders, on Monday the city’s Finance Committee recommended issuing a request for proposals so two disputing parties can compete for the funds.
Kajsiab House was a program of Journey Mental Health Center that served Hmong elders, including refugees and veterans who fought for the U.S. in the Vietnam War. Journey also provided a Cambodian Temple program, which served about 125 members of the local Southeast Asian population to gather and receive mental health care.
After Journey announced it was ending both programs in September, the community rallied and raised the money to provide services to the end of the year, with contributions from the city, county, businesses and individuals.
But the city money to fund those services in 2019 still hasn’t been allocated due to a disagreement over who, exactly, should receive the promised $115,000.
The program, now called Hmong Kajsiab, relocated to the Catholic Multicultural Center off South Park Street and provided services with Anesis Therapy.
But some elders moved to the offices of Freedom, Inc., a social justice organization for communities of color, which also began hosting services to Hmong elders at its facilities via an organization known as the Southeast Asian Healing Center, or SEAHC.
There’s been disagreement among the two organizations over leadership and who is best suited to care for the elders.
For 2019, Dane County set aside $50,000 for the Hmong Institute and $8,000 for the CMC. It also contracted with Anesis to give them any Medicaid crisis funding they earn in 2019, budgeting $460,000; the county can only give this money to organizations like Anesis that are certified to bill for Medicaid crisis.
The city budgeted $115,000 in 2019 for the project, but did not specify a fiscal agent to receive the funds.
City staff later said it made sense to put the funds to use along with the county funds and prevent any interruption in services an RFP process could cause. A resolution, up before the city’s Finance Committee Monday, would have given the entirety of the city’s $115,000 to Anesis through a non-competitive service contract.
On Monday, Kazbuag Vaj, co-executive director of Freedom, Inc., advocated for an RFP and said that if SEAHC doesn’t receive the funding, it will be up to Freedom, Inc. to pick up the slack.
“If you guys don’t put this through a fair, transparent process, you’re doing a great injustice to the community,” she said. “And I really feel like as somebody who has to probably pick up the burden of taking care of my community, that it is unfair.”
In a letter to the Finance Committee, Mai Zong Vue, president of The Hmong Institute, spoke against an RFP process, asking the committee to “end this unpleasant experience for the elders.”
“Tonight, you, members of the Finance Committee, have the power to put out the fire and let the elders begin to heal and not prolong the re-traumatization of the elders,” she wrote.
Ald. Shiva Bidar, District 5, said she “strongly” believed the funding should go through an RFP process.
“None of us sitting at this table are either Hmong or Cambodian nor part of that community. It is not our place, nor is it our role, to create understanding and communication within that community,” she said. “What it is our role to do is to make sure that our community feels they can have trust in the city of Madison and our processes.”
The only way to build that trust is to have a “fully transparent” RFP process, she said.
“Right now, what we have is many different versions of information, a lot of letters, but we do not have before us a proposal for the services that the $115,000 would deliver,” she said.
The committee ultimately voted to amend the resolution so that it now recommends an RFP process for Southeast Asian senior services. The resolution will next appear before the City Council.