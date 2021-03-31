Madison committee to review Madison Yards, Baker's Place designs

“The Madison Yards at Hill Farms development team is excited to add the mix of uses and density to Block 1 to our previously approved projects in the Madison Yards masterplan,” Sean Roberts of Summit Smith said. “We look forward to transforming the currently vacant site into a vibrant mixed-use development and expect to begin work very soon.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baker's Place

A relatively new development group, The Neutral Project, along with Madison-based architectural firm Angus-Young, is proposing a 15-story building on the 800 block of East Washington Avenue using “mass timber” construction. The proposal for 849 E. Washington Ave. and would partially integrate the existing Gardner Baking Company building, currently occupied by Bos Meadery.

The proposal includes a 15-story building with 250 units facing East Washington that steps back to 8-stories on East Main Street and forms a C-shaped structure with an elevated green courtyard.

“The preservation of the Gardner Bakery and the integration of a new life to the site are vital components to our development,” said Neutral Project co-owner Tyler Warner. “We cherish the old Gardner Bakery building’s character and believe we can create a unique resident experience to add to the already vibrant Capital East District Corridor.”