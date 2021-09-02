Madison City Council approves Dane Core 2.0 program for rental assistance

About $1.7 million in funding is being used to expand the city’s eviction defense program which will provide services through collaborations between the Tenant Resource Center, the UW Madison Neighborhood Law Clinic, Legal Action of Wisconsin and Community Justice, Inc., and will be available to qualifying people who are in Dane County and have an eviction trial scheduled.

Which is why, O’Keefe said, it is important to point out that even though the period for the federal moratorium on evictions has been lifted, it does not mean that there will necessarily be mass evictions — as long as people in the public are made aware of these resources.

“It’s not clear the extent to which there remain households that either need additional assistance or have yet to access the program,” O’Keefe said. “The recent lifting of the eviction moratorium probably provided further motivation if it was needed but I think it's kind of understood that there are some households that have not accessed this program.”

Since February, the Core program has processed over 14,000 applications and provided over $13 million of rental assistance to the community.