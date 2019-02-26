After four years in the role, Natalie Erdman, director of Madison's Planning and Community and Economic Development Department, will retire in April.
In a press release, Mayor Paul Soglin commended Erdman for her “great leadership in all aspects of this most difficult job.”
“That includes advancing the city’s efforts in affordable housing, development and economic development as well as leading the department’s management team,” Soglin said. “Like so many others she has worked with, I am thankful she accepted the challenge of serving as the department’s director during the last four years.”
The Planning and Community and Economic Development Department oversees the city’s Planning, Economic Development, Community Development, Community Development Authority and Building Inspection Divisions. That’s a wide range of subjects to oversee, from job creation to neighborhood planning to housing assistance for low-income households.
Erdman said she knew going into the job that it would be “time-consuming and challenging.”
“It never my intention to stay here long term,” she said.
When the job was vacant in 2015, the city received 50 applications, but found no finalists. Erdman, who was serving as interim director of the department at the time, didn’t apply for the permanent position at first.
“I don't feel like I was in a position to commit for a long time at this point in my life,” she said, but “after talking in more detail about it, I decided it was a challenge I was willing to take on.”
And she has no regrets, because the work has been rewarding, she said.
“It’s such a varied job, every day has new and interesting challenges to it,” she said, allowing her to address questions like: How do we engage the community in how the city grows? What are those components to developing entrepreneurship? How do we help people at all levels or our community to thrive?
She worked on well-known projects like the ever-evolving Judge Doyle Square development and Madison’s affordable housing strategy.
“When people look at the work that she’s done, they look to high profile efforts like the work around Judge Doyle Square. She was instrumental in getting the Affordable Housing Fund off the ground,” said Jim O’Keefe, director of the city’s Community Development Division. “But I think her value is more in how she relates to the team that works for her.”
Erdman connected with staff throughout the large department, O’Keefe said and helped employees understand the value of their work even if it wasn’t in the spotlight.
“She’s a rare big-picture person, she sees how different things, different activities fit together,” O’Keefe said.
Heather Stouder, director of the city’s Planning Division, said in an email that Erdman brought together the many divisions in her department “under common citywide goals of improving lives of City of Madison residents.”
“Her dedication to the city and her focus on racial equity and social justice will continue to serve as a model for us as we move forward,” Stouder said. “We’ll miss her greatly, but she’s leaving us in a strong position to continue our work together in this growing and changing city.”
Coming into the job, Erdman wanted to “recruit and develop strong talent” and develop leaders, Erdman said, and is proud that there is a “really firm foundation with talented staff” to continue the work.
Erdman has been department director since 2015. Before that, she served as the executive director of the city’s Community Development Authority.
Throughout her career, Erdman worked for Heartland Properties, Travelers Reality Investment Co., Citicorp Real Estate, and as a vice president of lending for Forward Community Investments and a vice president for developer Alexander Co.
Asked what she will do in her retirement, Erdman said, like “everybody says,” she’s excited to spend time with family and friends.
“Right now I’m just thinking I want to leave our department in a good place for whoever the next person is,” she said, then joked: “Then I’ll take some time off and enjoy … which does not include (City) Council meetings on Tuesday nights.”
There is not yet a schedule for the hiring process to replace Erdman, Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley said.
“Nobody’s irreplaceable; she’s going to be,” O’Keefe said. “Hers is a big hard job and she’s done it with such class and skill.”