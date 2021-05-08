Madison-area contractors adjust to booming business, scarce supplies and skyrocketing costs

“We’re really starting to feel that pinch,” Gauwitz said. “And from what we hear, it's only going to get worse.”

Planning, please

Contractors say the only answer is to plan ahead. Several months ago, Gauwitz started stocking up on the accessories he knew he’d need. And he started treating every job as a special order, placing the request as soon as the customer signs the contract, and telling customers what to expect from the very beginning.

“It’s a pain for us, it's a pain for customers, but everybody is in the same boat,” Gauwitz said. “Every contractor is under the same wait times, so we just have to have those conversations upfront.”

With the right planning, he said, some jobs can still get done relatively quickly. If the customer chooses a roof color that’s currently being produced, his company is often able to start the replacement just two to three weeks after the customer calls, completing the project in a single day.