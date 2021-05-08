Madison-area contractors adjust to booming business, scarce supplies and skyrocketing costs

Considering replacing your roof, remodeling your kitchen or otherwise fixing up your home? You’ll probably want to call your contractor early — and get ready to be patient and flexible.
That’s because the pandemic has kept Madison-area contractors busier than ever and squeezed the supply of key materials, forcing them — and their customers — to change the way they do business.
You might have heard about the shortages. Skyrocketing lumber prices have made headlines in recent months, driving up the average cost of a new single-family home by $36,000, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Supply dropped when sawmills closed early in the pandemic. And because lumber prices had been low since the Great Recession, the mills were slow to ramp up production when they reopened. Meanwhile, the constrained supply was met with a growth in demand, as more people sought to renovate homes or build new ones.
It’s a similar story for everything from dishwashers and refrigerators to roofing tiles and siding, with more people building, renovating and upgrading while factories struggle to keep up.
It’s been a hassle, said Josh Gauwitz, owner of Legacy Exteriors, though he counts himself lucky that supply shortages are his business’ biggest worry. When the pandemic hit last spring, he was bracing for a steep drop in demand. If families lost jobs and income, he figured, home improvement might be the last thing on their minds.
“I was definitely scared to death,” Gauwitz said, explaining that he considered pulling the company’s advertising to cut costs.
But as families stuck in home-confinement looked for ways to upgrade their surroundings, his worries proved unfounded. The company, which typically completes around 1,500 jobs each year, didn’t see a drop in business in any month, he said.
But by mid-2020, a different challenge emerged. Materials that were once reliably in stock started getting scarce. And the shortages, price hikes and wait times have only grown in recent months. Some standard types of vinyl siding now take three to four months to arrive. Manufacturers stopped producing their usual range of roofing tile colors, forcing customers to choose from a limited selection. Prices for lumber and plywood shot up, fluctuating daily.
“We’re really starting to feel that pinch,” Gauwitz said. “And from what we hear, it's only going to get worse.”
Planning, please
Contractors say the only answer is to plan ahead. Several months ago, Gauwitz started stocking up on the accessories he knew he’d need. And he started treating every job as a special order, placing the request as soon as the customer signs the contract, and telling customers what to expect from the very beginning.
“It’s a pain for us, it's a pain for customers, but everybody is in the same boat,” Gauwitz said. “Every contractor is under the same wait times, so we just have to have those conversations upfront.”
With the right planning, he said, some jobs can still get done relatively quickly. If the customer chooses a roof color that’s currently being produced, his company is often able to start the replacement just two to three weeks after the customer calls, completing the project in a single day.
But, due to Wisconsin’s shortage of skilled labor, some contractors are routinely booked months out even in a typical year. TZ of Madison, Inc. specializes in the sort of remodeling projects that can require months of planning, said Jesse Taff, a fourth-generation carpenter whose father started the company 30 years ago. They regularly book jobs three to four months before breaking ground, and this year’s been unusually busy.
“Business is, I guess, extremely crazy right now,” Taff said. “There’s definitely a huge demand.”
In a typical year, the company would do 30 to 50 jobs, and while the virus scared off customers early in the pandemic, he said they’re on track to meet or exceed that number this year. Lately, they’ve been getting three to five inquiries each week, and they do their best to accommodate their schedules. “Some homeowners are in a hurry. Some other ones aren’t,” Taff said.
He too has felt the supply squeeze. Some replacement windows take three months to come in. Plywood is in short supply, as are the appliances needed for kitchen upgrades. Like Gauwitz, he’s ordering ahead and telling customers about the shortages.
“Communication, communication, communication,” he said.
Market price … for wood?
Cesar Pino, owner of Sun Prairie-based Pino & Sons Remodeling, has been seeing demand and prices rise too. “The pandemic didn’t really hit us,” Pino said, adding that he’s been getting around 40% more inquiries than usual. People stuck at home are looking for more space, he said, explaining that the company has recently renovated a number of basements.
Before, when he’d tell customers that he was booking jobs two to three months out, they might opt to call another contractor. Now, he said, they just ask to get on the schedule. “They're frustrated that no one is available,” Pino said. “I think they’re understanding that the industry is really, really busy.”
But as materials have gotten more expensive, he’s paid a price. In some cases, prices have shot up in the months between making an estimate and starting the job.
“We honor the cost that we included in our estimates … so it hurt us a little bit,” Pino said. “It seemed like it was almost overnight (that) the prices changed.”
Now, as he makes new estimates, he’s factoring in price fluctuations like the ones he sees playing out in the lumber yard at Menards. Where once the prices were posted on signs in the yard, he now tends not to know the price unless he asks someone.
“They don't want to include the prices there because today it might be one number and tomorrow it might be a different number,” Pino said.
He’s not exaggerating. These days, many lumber goods have a daily price, said Jay Armstrong, purchasing manager for Marling Lumber and HomeWorks. Items like decking, which would often keep the same price for a year, have already seen multiple hikes this year.
Some distributors no longer publish prices at all, instead informing buyers like Armstrong that they’ll be charged whatever the going price is at the time of shipment. It’s a “sticker shock” situation, he said. Once, he asked for a quote, received it after business hours, and placed the order that same night. “The next morning, they said ‘Nope, it's the next day, the price is higher.’”
In 2019, 1,000 feet of oriented strand board, or OSB, a manufactured panel similar to plywood, cost $175 at the mill. As of last Friday, it was around $1130, Armstrong said.
“Think about that. That's almost a six-time increase on that one product that's a staple in every single building project.”
Armstrong, who’s worked in the lumber industry since 1970, said he’d never seen prices rise for such an extended period. Each week, he receives “Random Lengths,” a report on the wood market. “I’m astounded. My jaw drops almost every Friday when I get the report. The amount that it keeps going up — it's got to end some time,” Armstrong said.
On Thursdays, he participates in a conference call with lumber buyers across the country. Lately, he said, folks have been talking about what might eventually halt the spike. “One of the concerns is, if this keeps going up … at some point a bank is gonna say, ‘Hey, wait a second, that house that you're building now is costing way more than it's really worth.’”
He’s guessing prices may start to stabilize in July, but he’s not placing any bets.
“At some point in time, it's gonna get to where enough is enough, that people are going to step back and say, ‘No, I can't afford this or the bank isn't going to finance it,’” Armstrong said. “But for now, it's just no slowing down.”
