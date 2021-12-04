'Like its own town': North Side Latino residents face blooming community, stifled development

Warner Park on the North Side is where Mario Garcia Sierra’s young daughter learned how to ride a bike.

For the 42-year-old Madisonian, originally from Guatemala, the neighborhoods on the edge of the city have been home for four years. The green, public spaces have been full of memories: walks to see the sunset over the lake, bike rides on the Capital City State Trail, the pride of owning his own home and living through a pandemic. But Garcia knows the North Side can be better, offer more social services and other amenities to the young families he’s seen move in.

“I wish it could be a little more dynamic, that there could be more natural points where we gather and get to know each other,” said Garcia, a former board president of Centro Hispano of Dane County.

“I think that there is maybe an image (of the North Side) that comes to mind based on what people hear in the media, that maybe it’s where a lot of Black and brown people live," he said. "Maybe there is some crime, and maybe it’s the least desirable area where people want to buy. But people end up here because it’s more affordable.”