'Like its own town': North Side Latino residents face blooming community, stifled development

Warner Park on the North Side is where Mario Garcia Sierra’s young daughter learned how to ride a bike.
For the 42-year-old Madisonian, originally from Guatemala, the neighborhoods on the edge of the city have been home for four years. The green, public spaces have been full of memories: walks to see the sunset over the lake, bike rides on the Capital City State Trail, the pride of owning his own home and living through a pandemic. But Garcia knows the North Side can be better, offer more social services and other amenities to the young families he’s seen move in.
“I wish it could be a little more dynamic, that there could be more natural points where we gather and get to know each other,” said Garcia, a former board president of Centro Hispano of Dane County.
“I think that there is maybe an image (of the North Side) that comes to mind based on what people hear in the media, that maybe it’s where a lot of Black and brown people live," he said. "Maybe there is some crime, and maybe it’s the least desirable area where people want to buy. But people end up here because it’s more affordable.”
Garcia is one of hundreds of Latinos who have moved to the North Side in recent years. While much of the growth in Madison’s Latino population has been on the South Side off Park Street, the sloping roads and open spaces of the North Side have emerged as an important, growing enclave for the community.
The census tract surrounding the Dane County Airport has seen the city’s biggest growth in the demographic during the past decade, going from less than 1% Latino in 2010 to over 20% last year, according to the 2020 census.
Nearby areas like Lakeview Hills and Westchester have seen smaller gains but are 10% and nearly 20% Latino, respectively, far more than the rest of the city, which is 7% Latino.
Yet like other diverse communities on the periphery of Madison, economic development and access to housing and transportation is not meeting the needs of the North Side’s burgeoning Latino community, residents, researchers and business leaders say.
“Overall, the area has been neglected to some extent,” Garcia said. “There are some good efforts here and there. But I really don’t see a cohesive strategy to make sure this community can fully integrate into the city and that it can thrive.”
Affordability
For Garcia and many others on the North Side, the area’s main appeal is the cost of housing.
The average single-family home in Patio Gardens-Lakeview Heights was assessed at $230,400 this year, according to the city assessor's office. That figure is 31% lower than Madison’s average home value of about $335,000.
Veronica Figueroa moved to the North Side with her two teenage kids, attracted by the lower housing prices. She previously lived there in the 1990s, when prices were “pennies compared to what I bought my house for now.”
“I love this side of town. I love the access to nature,” said Figueroa, 48, a former City Council candidate and interim executive director of Dane County Mural Arts.
“I moved here with a lot of hopes to see this part of town transform into something more sustainable and equitable,” she said.
Apart from single-family homes, the area has seen some of the city’s biggest growth in subsidized housing. During the past five years, such units have increased 27%, according to the city’s neighborhood indicator’s project, a collaboration between the city and UW-Madison that tracks city data on housing, health and education. On the South Side, construction of those units decreased by 11%.
The city has historically concentrated its poor, diverse residents on the outskirts, cutting them off from the rest of the city, said Justice Castaneda, an affordable housing activist who recently chaired the city’s redistricting committee and grew up on the North Side.
“We’re a better city when we can leverage the assets of the entire population,” Castaneda said. “When you have populations that are stratified and disconnected from your democratic processes, it’s almost a detriment to the overall health of the city.”
Yet the city has looked for ways to increase the amount of low-cost housing to address Madison’s housing crunch.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proposed $7 million to expand subsidized housing in the city’s 2022 capital budget. Last month, the City Council approved $1.64 million from its affordable housing fund for Avenue Square Senior Apartments on the North Side, a development with 41 of its 68 units reserved for low-income tenants.
Other low-cost housing projects given city funding on the North Side include 1212 Huxley, a development that received $1.7 million with 43 subsidized units out of 70 in 2019.
All told, subsidized housing efforts on the North Side averaged about 40% of annual spending from Madison’s affordable housing fund in 2019 and 2021.
Linette Rhodes, the city’s community development grant coordinator, said developers looking to invest in low-cost housing on the North Side are attracted to amenities such as Warner Park and the Willy Street Co-op North.
“I also think there are developers who support transit-oriented development and will be looking to create housing, in future years, on the proposed North/South BRT (bus rapid transit) line,” Rhodes said.
'Island of underdevelopment'
North Side residents consistently use one word to describe the area: “island.”
But instead of water, the North Side is isolated by a lack of public transportation and economic development.
For Figueroa, the area’s ample public spaces, like Warner Park and Cherokee Marsh, often go underused because people without a vehicle can’t easily reach them. The limited options for shopping can be difficult to get to for some, and she thinks twice about sending her own children to catch a bus at the North Transfer Point, which is poorly lighted at night.
“I’m still hopeful that something is going to change, that we’re really going to inject the North Side with economic development and activities for kids to get engaged in,” she said.
As for commerce, shopping is mostly limited to the North Side Town Center, which houses the Willy Street Co-op North, Goodwill, some restaurants, a city library branch and a dollar store.
“The North Side is an island, and it’s an island of underdevelopment,” said Armando Ibarra, a professor at UW-Madison and former North Side resident who has studied working-class Latino communities.
Ibarra noted that beyond the North Side Town Center, access to essential services like banking, urgent care and cultural activities are lacking in the area.
That contrasts with the city’s other major enclave of Latino residents on the South Side.
The dense strip malls of Park Street and Fish Hatchery Road are peppered with Latino supermarkets, restaurants and social service providers. The area enjoys a community anchor in Centro Hispano of Dane County, along with employment and educational opportunities with UW Hospital and Madison Area Technical College’s south campus. On the North Side, anything similar “is few and far between,” Ibarra said.
“I think that the city could incentivize development in the far north if it did at the same rates that they do in Downtown or that South Park Street corridor,” Ibarra said.
Jessica Cavazos, president of the Latino Chamber of Commerce, said her organization needs to improve its presence on the North Side. Few of its members hail from the area, she noted, and work needs to be done to plug gaps businesses face with leasing commercial space and long-term business planning.
“I just feel like the North Side is like its own town,” she said. “So the question is, 'How do we create bigger impacts and create a pipeline of intersectionality between the Latinos on the north end and the rest of the city?'”
Helping businesses thrive
Cavazos said the North Side could benefit from coworking spaces similar to those along Odana Road on the West Side like Matrix Coworking, which offers tenants private office and meeting rooms.
Further community investment could address the area’s lack of youth services and bring more opportunities to young people, she said.
In the year ahead, the Northside Planning Council plans to survey Latino businesses to better pair them with resources in advertising, accounting and website development.
“It’s about matching the need up with those that can provide those types of service,” said Laurie Lee, chair of the Northside Planning Council.
“We have been able to identify businesses that are maybe so small that perhaps they’re operating out of their home," Lee said. "Maybe they’re operating inside of another business. So they haven’t grown far enough to have very great visibility."
At the municipal level, Madison currently offers grants to businesses for façade improvements and can provide loans for a down payment on commercial space for entrepreneurs of color, noted Matthew Mikolajewski, the city’s director of economic development. Only one business on the North Side has received a façade grant, he noted, Chrysalis Hair and Body, a salon and resale store on Sherman Avenue. No North Side business has received city money for buying a commercial space.
Another program set to be launched next year seeks to provide funding to build out the interior of businesses.
“Most of the North Side has been developed for decades now,” Mikolajewski said. “From that perspective we have to look at an environment that’s already been built, so it’s a question of what we can do to help businesses move into existing space.”
Avoiding gentrification
The crown jewel of pending development on the North Side is the former Oscar Mayer site. Under current city plans, redevelopment of the 72-acre site envisions a high-density, mixed-use hub that includes open space, new roads and trails. Neighborhood groups have been involved in planning for the site, though they have objected to bringing more traffic to the area and eliminating a key open space.
“What we hope that does is spur interest in redeveloping that Oscar Mayer facility and some of the other properties in that general area,” Mikolajewski said of the city’s collaboration with neighborhood groups.
Yet like other areas of Madison, a development of that magnitude also risks pricing out people who came to the North Side because of the cost of housing.
“This is something that we’re grappling with citywide and this is something that’s also concerning with neighbors in the community,” Mikolajewski said.
Typically, the impact development has on gentrification and affordability doesn't show up until decades down the road, Castaneda noted.
“It's kind of in the place Park Street was in the early ’90s,” Castaneda noted of the area by Sherman Avenue. “We need to be thinking about permanent affordability in a very progressive way. Otherwise what’s going to happen is the same thing.”
Castaneda suggested the city could buy up vacant land on the North Side and preserve it for long-term affordability, a policy known as land banking. Though land banking has not yet been used on the North Side.
“The time to think about having affordability in the long term is now,” Castaneda said. “By the time it (gentrification) starts to happen it’s already too late.”