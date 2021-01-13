'Let's Talk About It': Book preserves, celebrates Madison's Black Lives Matter murals

“A lot was learned and all of it was emotional. It was so intense. I can’t even tell you. I kind of was traumatized,” she said. “It took me probably two months to get back on my feet and it was only a two-week project, but it really felt like I was on a front line for two weeks.”

Wolfe also pointed out that a lot of focus after the first protests in early June was on the destruction of property downtown. And then the attention shifted to the mural project. Lost in the shuffle were the homeless people who live on State Street.

“I should have thought about them and I didn’t think about them. And we took over State Street and that was overwhelming to them,” Wolfe said. “If I had it to do over again, I would have also let them participate and I didn’t think of that and it was rude and unthoughtful.”

After the murals are gone

The Jan. 5 decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravesly to not prosecute the police officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake came as American Family was in the process of organizing the distribution of “Let’s Talk About It” books to the artists.