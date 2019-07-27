Late WORT host Gary Alderman to be celebrated by the Madison jazz scene he loved

Visitors to Gary Alderman’s house were always impressed by his jazz record collection, a basement filled with over 60,000 LPs and more than 8,000 CDs.
But even more impressive to those who knew the late WORT/FM 89.9 radio host, who died last Sunday, was what he carried in his head and his heart about jazz. He seemed to know everything, his friends say, and he thrived on sharing it with the world.
“He was like a walking encyclopedia,” said Agustin Olvera, host of WORT/FM 89.9’s Latin music show "La Junta." “He would bring up a jazz artist's name, and I'd say, ‘Oh, I don't know who that is.’
“'You don't know who that is? Oh, let me tell you!'” Olvera said Alderman would respond, launching into a story.
An avid collector and long-time WORT jazz host, Alderman turned his passionate fandom into a career, and that passion sustained him throughout his bout with cancer. Now, following his death, Madison’s jazz community will come together to celebrate the man who devoted his life to celebrating them.
Originally trained as a microbiologist, Alderman made jazz his career and developed an international reputation as a dealer of rare recordings and memorabilia. Over the past five decades, Alderman amassed his collection, and for more than three decades, Alderman — known on Facebook as “Gary Jazz” — cultivated a love of jazz among Madisonians as the host of the Wednesday afternoon radio show "Journeys into Jazz" on WORT.
Friends say he had a special fondness for “straight ahead” jazz of the 1940s and 50s, especially female vocalists and the Hammond B-3 organ. He loved the musicians as much as the music and would study them to learn what made their music unique, said Elizabeth Brink, co-owner of Brink Lounge.
WORT Music Director Sybil Augustine said Alderman would quiz people, both on air and in person, to spread his knowledge — and with it, his excitement. “He would always have something like, 'Hey, so, guess who this is?’” Augustine said. “It was a challenge but not in a way that was a putoff.”
Also exceptional, said Madison Jazz Consortium co-founder Howard Landsman, was Alderman’s ear.
“If you were to ask me, ‘Did you see what the trumpet player just did there in those last four bars?’ Gary would be able to give you the answer to that,” Landsman said. “I could not do that, and I think most jazz fans are not that tuned in to what's going on.”
‘What made Gary Gary’
Alderman’s collection was the physical manifestation of his love and expertise. Jane Reynolds, a pianist and co-host of "Strictly Jazz Sounds" on WORT, said it was “what made Gary Gary.”
According to Augustine, the collection filled Alderman’s basement, while other collections — of keychains and sports memorabilia, for example — occupied other rooms in his house. The internet allows fans today to find more recordings and videos than ever, but the sorts of things Alderman collected don’t live online, Augustine said. “That's what he was seeking out: the things that were valuable because they were rare...or lost or underappreciated.”
A collector’s work doesn’t end. “He would curate and curate and curate,” she said, switching out records for ones in better condition. “It was 50 years of dedication.”
By the time that Augustine saw the collection, a few days before Alderman’s death, he was too weak to show her around the basement, so she explored on her own. But the collection wasn’t just the items in the basement — it was the stories Alderman had learned about them. “My only regret is that he wasn't well enough to tell me about everything,” Augustine said.
Alderman’s family could not be reached for comment, and friends say the family has not yet announced what will happen to his collection.
Steve Braunginn, co-host of "Strictly Jazz Sounds," said Alderman had been looking for a buyer who would purchase all of the records, CDs, literature, videos, magazines and letters together. “The entire collection. Everything,” Braunginn said.
Collecting for others
Alderman used his skills and collection in unexpectedly generous ways, said Reynolds. As a child, Reynolds remembered singing a relatively obscure song in a program with her father, who died of a heart attack two weeks later. She knew of only one artist who had recorded the song.
She doesn’t recall telling Alderman that story, but she said she must have, because he came back to her with another artist’s recording of the same song. “He paid attention to other people… He knew how much it meant to me too, so he filed that away and he said, ‘Oh, I gotta do this,’” Reynolds said.
Another time, Alderman photographed Reynolds performing at the Willy Street Fair. Months later, Alderman came to the station during Reynolds’ show holding an enlarged framed image from that day — a gift for Reynolds.
“Look in the sunglasses,” he told her. In the image, her red sunglasses reflected back the keyboard.
“I was just blown away,” she said, by both the beauty of the photo and his infectious enthusiasm. “He'd get so excited. He got so excited about everything.”
Keeping the music alive
Jazz today depends on devoted fans like Alderman for survival, said Landsman. In the 1930s and 40s, jazz was “America’s popular music” and could be heard all over the airwaves, but after World War II, jazz rhythms became more complex — better suited for listening than dancing — and jazz became a niche genre.
“Those of us who love the music… want to make sure it doesn't die out and become just a museum piece,” Landsman said. He credits musicians, music educators and venues like Cafe Coda, North Street Cabaret, Brink Lounge and the Arts + Literature Lab with helping to sustain and grow the Madison jazz scene. And the Madison Jazz Consortium works to build the jazz community by publicizing local performances by touring jazz musicians and supporting jazz education in schools, among other initiatives.
“We keep pushing the stone up the hill,” Landsman said of the Madison Jazz Consortium’s efforts.
For his part, as a jazz host on WORT, Alderman strengthened the scene by interviewing local and touring musicians, announcing shows and offering listeners insights into the music. And Alderman leveraged his reputation to get financial support for Jazz Consortium initiatives, writing letters of support for their grant applications.
“I think Gary has set the standard for what a jazz community citizen can be — something that we can all aspire to,” Landsman said.
Sticking with it to the end
Alderman hosted his weekly radio show for the last time in late June. Like all WORT music hosts, he worked for free, and fellow hosts say delivering a quality show can be exhausting.
Augustine, WORT’s music director, said hosts generally spend at least twice the length of their show in planning time, and Braunginn said he spends 20 to 30 hours preparing for his own show.
Alderman’s preparation, meanwhile, consisted of filling bags — and later, when he couldn’t carry bags, “good-sized carry-on” rolling suitcase — with music from his home collection, from which he would select pieces on the spot.
This, said Augustine, was Alderman’s own art form.
“What if you have this really happy upbeat (playlist) and then you come in and it's rainy and gloomy outside, or something terrible happened?” Augustine said. With his collection on hand and his extensive knowledge, “he would just be able to go with the flow and put together a show that would really capture the mood of that day and respond to the listeners.”
The style was fitting, said Braunginn: “He was being a jazz musician playing a jazz show.”
When he heard from other WORT volunteers that Alderman’s family convinced him not to go in for his July 3 radio slow, Braunginn “knew it was a matter of days, no more than weeks.”
“I knew then we were close to losing Gary,” Braunginn said.
Before that, Alderman would fit his show around his cancer treatment, preparing, hosting, and then spending two or three days in the hospital, Landsman said. Other hosts regularly stepped in to cover Alderman’s slot as needed throughout his illness.
Braunginn believes the fact that Alderman stayed with the show for so long, even as his health waned, is proof of his dedication. “It takes a lot out of you, but you want to put it in because of the passion for the music.
“I can walk into the studio and I could be in tremendous pain, and Gary could walk into the studio and be in a lot of pain and weak, feeling worn out,” Braunginn said. “But boy, when that first tune kicks in, there is something that kicks inside you.”
Listeners might not have known it, Braunginn said, but “when people were listening to Gary in the last year, they were listening to a very sick Gary, a man who was facing death, and made sure that his show was alive.”
In early June at the Isthmus Jazz Festival, Alderman gave the last of his video presentations, narrating a 90-minute arrangement of rare jazz video from his collection. “He was pretty far along towards his last breath at that point, but he managed to summon the energy to do it,” Landsman said, adding that the event seemed to energize Alderman.
“He told me, ‘I enjoy doing these so much. I'm really looking forward to doing another one next year for you,’” Landsman said.
Honoring the fan
At Alderman’s request, his family will host a jam session to celebrate his life on September 8 at the Brink Lounge, said Landsman. Further details are forthcoming.
Braunginn likened the idea to a tribute concert honoring a musician’s passing. For someone who made music his life, he said, “that's just simply what you do. It is honoring what was the most of them.”
Meanwhile, on the day that Alderman passed, WORT jazz hosts began making plans to honor him on their shows by playing music inspired by his past shows and sharing memories.
“I want to say thank you to Gary,” Braunginn said, for his service to “a genre of music that is founded by African Americans and needs to be respected and lauded.”
“I truly respected what he had to offer to bring to the community,” Braunginn said. “The community required him, required his knowledge.”
Local musicians, especially young musicians, will remember the support Alderman offered them, Brink said, and she hopes he might one day be studied in Jazz Studies programs for his appreciation and knowledge of the genre. “I do believe his legacy will live on for quite some time.”
As for her, she said with a laugh, “I won't ever forget him.” Some song on the radio or event announcement will inevitably trigger her memory. “I'll think, ‘Oh yeah, Gary Alderman. Sure. He loved that.’”