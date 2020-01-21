King Coalition, leaders young and old honor Dr. King in words and song

The celebration marked what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 91st year of life, and the evening was rife with speculation as to what the legendary civil rights leader would have had to say to this 2020 Madison audience.
Nearly every seat in the lower level of the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater was full for "Still Marching: From Civil Rights to Black Lives Matter," hosted by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition of Madison & Dane County, and Overture staff had opened the upper balcony, expanding capacity to 600.
Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, said that when King gave his last speech before his assassination — what we now call the “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” speech — “he could well have been describing our present day.”
“The nation is sick. Trouble is in the land. Confusion is all around,” Margulis quoted from the 1968 speech in which King attested that “we as a people will get to the promised land.”
“Perhaps today we are no closer to that promised land,” Margulis said, “but I hope if Dr. King could see all of us here today, he would take heart at seeing people this gathering of people from … different walks of life coming together to bring justice and liberty to all.”
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, presenting the City of Madison’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Emerging Leaders Award, told the room that “Dr. King’s inspiration is needed today as never before, when wars drag on across the world, when immigrant rights are under attack across the United States, when voting rights are under attack in the state of Wisconsin, and when unequal justice is still a daily occurence in the city of Madison.
“We must be vigilant,” Rhodes-Conway said, “and we must, as a community, back our young leaders as they forge a new path of justice.”
Kenneth R. Cole, receiving the Emerging Leaders award for work ranging from bringing culturally competent mental health services to UW-Madison to securing paid opportunities for young people to provide feedback to law enforcement, told the audience that “your service matters.”
Even a small act “is a step that ultimately tips the balance of the universe in the direction justice,” he said, alluding to a line King paraphrased from 19th century Unitarian minister Theodore Parker, that the “arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
“Especially under the current U.S. administration, we may feel like the arc of the moral universe is wavering a little on the other side,” Cole acknowledged.
“Our nation was born in genocide when it embraced the doctrine that the original American, the Indian, was an inferior race,” Ada Deer quoted King, after accepting Dane County’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian award. “We are perhaps the only nation which tried as a matter of national policy to wipe out its indigenous population. Moreover, we elevated that tragic experience into a noble crusade,” the quote continued.
In Deer’s career, she led a grassroots movement among the Menominee Indian Tribe, taught at UW-Madison’s School of Social Work and became the first female assistant secretary for Indian Affairs.
“They still don’t know what to do with us Indians,” Deer added with a laugh, “but I say, 'Don’t worry, we’re still here and we’re not going anywhere else.'”
Then sociologist and civil rights activist Joyce Ladner took the stage to deliver the keynote address. Ladner recalled standing on the podium at 1963’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in awe of the size of the crowd — around 250,000 people — that she and about a dozen fellow organizers had convened in just six weeks.
It was at that podium that the iconic gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, said to be King’s favorite musician, urged him, “Tell them about the dream, Martin,” prompting the speech that would be remembered decades after his death.
Ladner lamented that King had been killed at just 39. “He had so much more to say and to do but was prevented from doing so because of the bullet that rippled through his heart,” Ladner said.
“His death was my end of innocence,” Ladner said, leaving her “bereft of hope for a while.” She had been raised in a world where her skilled diesel engine mechanic father earned one-third of what his white coworkers earned, where she couldn’t use the “all-white public library,” where she couldn’t try on shoes or clothes at the store, where black people generally didn’t make it into the newspaper unless they’d been murdered.
“Segregation reached its tentacles into everything like the roots in the ground,” Ladner said, and people like her mother had to “find very challenging ways to maintain dignity and pass it onto their children.”
Ladner says she belonged to “the Emmett Till generation,” who had been of an impressionable age when the 14-year-old’s mangled face appeared in Jet magazine.
“We vowed that one day we were going to get even. We weren’t sure how,” Ladner said.
Ladner recounted attempting to register to vote three times while in college in Mississippi and failing the racist literacy test each time. Once the registrar asked her to “define the duties of a good citizen.”
“I wrote that a good citizen is one who obeys just laws and disobeys unjust laws,” Ladner said, recalling how her response left the workers behind the counter in disbelief. “I knew I wasn’t gonna pass anyway,” Ladner said.
Through the years, she saw friends killed for their civil rights work, including the three activists killed in Philadelphia, Mississippi, during 1964’s Freedom Summer.
Today the struggles are different than they were during King’s life, Ladner said, citing a “tremendous expansion of rights.”
“Despite these extraordinary changes, we’ve found that legislation alone cannot change the nation,” Ladner said, pointing to poverty, climate change denial, partisan gerrymandering, anti-immigrant sentiment and killings by police as some of the challenges facing today’s activists.
When leaders in the Movement for Black Lives have asked her for advice, she’s told them to value the “slow, grinding work” of organizing.
“Demonstrations are fine, but they’re no substitute to organizing,” Ladner said, noting that activists should have something for the masses to do once they bring them together. “Protests are no substitute for electing officials who will represent your interests.”
She closed by asking imploring the audience, “Let us rededicate ourselves to the work he left unfinished.”
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes took the podium for the last speech of the night, calling on the audience to make Wisconsin live up to King’s ideals. Tony Evers’s administration, Barnes said, aims to establish automatic voter registration and abolish gerrymandering, but such work requires that everyone make their presence known.
“Our voices need to be heard and people need to be counted,” Barnes said, pressing the audience to start conversations about the importance of the Census and voting.
“Many of us, including myself, dream of a day where everyone in our state, including people of color and low-income communities, can have equitable access to quality healthcare, great school and a clean environment,” Barnes said, “but that doesn’t mean a thing if we don’t put in the work to make it happen.”
But whether the night’s speakers guessed right about what King might have said, one thing was indisputable: He would have loved the music.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Choir, led by Leotha and Tamara Stanley, carried the evening, and one song in particular astounded the crowd. It was the same gospel song that Mahalia Jackson sang for her friend — our icon — at his funeral.
“Precious Lord, take my hand,” Latanya Maymon’s deep voice slowly resonated through the theater. “Lead me on, let me stand. I am tired. I am weak. I am worn. Through the storm, through the night, lead me on to the light.”
As Maymon belted the final “Precious Lord, lead me home,” the room rose to its feet.