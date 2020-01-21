King Coalition, leaders young and old honor Dr. King in words and song

Ladner lamented that King had been killed at just 39. “He had so much more to say and to do but was prevented from doing so because of the bullet that rippled through his heart,” Ladner said.

“His death was my end of innocence,” Ladner said, leaving her “bereft of hope for a while.” She had been raised in a world where her skilled diesel engine mechanic father earned one-third of what his white coworkers earned, where she couldn’t use the “all-white public library,” where she couldn’t try on shoes or clothes at the store, where black people generally didn’t make it into the newspaper unless they’d been murdered.

“Segregation reached its tentacles into everything like the roots in the ground,” Ladner said, and people like her mother had to “find very challenging ways to maintain dignity and pass it onto their children.”

Ladner says she belonged to “the Emmett Till generation,” who had been of an impressionable age when the 14-year-old’s mangled face appeared in Jet magazine.

“We vowed that one day we were going to get even. We weren’t sure how,” Ladner said.