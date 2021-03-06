Kattia Jimenez of Mount Horeb Hemp is out to grow opportunities

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

Hard work. Transparency. Authenticity. This is a new industry — some have called it the Wild West. Many people have been burned. As a consumer, you need to be careful when you purchase CBD products. I provide all of my lab results on my website. I think it's really important for me to offer a product that's safe and affordable to working people, and to be proud of and able to stand behind the products that I am putting out there into the market.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

Listen, hemp is cannabis. I just read that Illinois — and this is before the December numbers came in — sold a billion dollars worth of cannabis. I think that we have an opportunity, both for rural populations and for other populations that have been harmed by the demonization of cannabis, to come into this industry, to succeed and to build wealth. We're not there yet. We haven't had that debate yet in our state. But I see hemp as a way to start thinking about those issues and to start educating the community about cannabis and about its potential for some of our community members.