Juneteenth rally to celebrate freedom and focus on the work left to do

Mattes added that attendees should maintain physical distance and, if they are able, wear masks, and the number of people participating in a given activity, such as the fitness classes or business expo, shouldn't exceed stated limits.

Brisco said she’s been encouraging attendees to bring mouth coverings and plans to have hand sanitizer and masks on hand for those who do not bring their own. She had not yet determined what to do if any attendees do not wear masks.

'New language and meaning' of freedom

Brisco, who protested in the streets of Washington D.C. before returning to Madison, hopes the event will “go beyond those more traditional practices of protesting” and build on that momentum by “actually allowing people to meet and foster relationships with people that they maybe wouldn't have had a chance to meet before or have conversations with.”