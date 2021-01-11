John Fenley shipped Murfie customers' 800,000 CDs to Arkansas. Where are they now?

Fenley said Kearney’s collection is likely spread out over about 500 different boxes, and he argues it wouldn’t be fair to give one customer special treatment when he’s not prepared to make all the other requested returns, while Kearney argues that those who have already paid in full for their returns do deserve special treatment.

“Fully committed”

But Fenley thinks he might be making progress. A friend of his has been working to get the power and water turned on at a smaller building on the property, and they’ve been told both will be on by next week. With electricity, Fenley said, he could finally install a security system and security lighting and stop spending his days with a gun beside him as a “24-hour armed guard” for the collection.

He bought a third shipping container, where he plans to begin the process of sorting through the CDs.

He said he's tried to be transparent at every step of the process, posting videos and sending email updates so regularly that someone advised he stop until there was good news to share. But he sent an update at the start of the year, and he plans to send another on January 23, the anniversary of his purchase of the company, whether or not there are new positive developments.