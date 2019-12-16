Jenifer Street Market owner not optimistic about receivership auction

The future of a Madison neighborhood institution, the Jenifer Street Market, hangs in the balance as bidding took place Monday for the property previously owned by Schoep’s Ice Cream.

As of late afternoon, market owner Steve McKenzie was still at the Concourse Hotel participating in the auction for the Schoep's property, which includes the market. The event was private and it is unknown how many entities were involved or what financial heights the bid offers reached.

McKenzie's plan was to offer a bid for just the market's portion of the property, but he wasn't optimistic about maintaining the status quo.

“I don’t think this issue is going to be resolved for us today,” McKenzie said. “I think we’re going to end up having to work with a developer. It’s going to go to the highest total dollar bidder. On Wednesday morning we’ll know who owns the property.”

Schoep’s has gone into receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy. As a result, the company's assets will be sold at auction via a receiver, Michael Polsky of Milwaukee. Polsky dealt with bidders throughout the day Monday.