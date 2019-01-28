Japanese lifestyle guru Marie Kondo offers a simple path to decluttering: Put all your possessions into piles, pick up each item individually and feel whether it "sparks joy." If not, out of the house it goes.
But where does it end up?
In Madison, it appears some of those joyless items are finding their way to thrift stores. Several stores report being a bit busier than a normal January, and they’re hearing the buzz from donors dropping off bags and customers looking for new joy-producing purchases.
Store representatives can’t say for sure that Kondo is driving higher donations, but whatever the reason, they’re happy about it. More donations means more sales and potentially less waste, they say.
Kondo’s teachings are not new. Her book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” came out in 2014 and was a best seller. But her method gained new momentum with her Netflix show, “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” which premiered on Jan. 1.
In the show, her subjects express the will to change their overstuffed lives: “It’s a never ending battle to fight the clutter,” they say. “With the baby coming, we’ve got to get our stuff in order,” or “I lost my husband. I don’t know that I have everything it takes to get rid of his belongs.”
After watching Kondo transform lives, viewers follow suit. NPR reported that thrift stores around the country are subject to a tidal wave of Kondo castoffs. Goodwill stores in Maryland saw a marked donation increase, and Philadelphia and Chicago thrift stores say the same. Online thrift store thredUP has reported “record breaking” site activity. In the second week of the new year, eBay saw 5 million new listings; Poshmark, an online site to buy and sell clothing, also saw a significant listings increase this year.
Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin and St. Vincent de Paul of Madison, which has three Madison thrift stores and several others in the area, both reported an uptick in January donations.
Lauren Cnare, senior director of community engagement for St. Vincent de Paul, said the St. Vinny’s locations on Odana Road, Verona Road and Williamson Street have seen increased donations.
St. Vinny’s managers and Cnare noted that donations are hard to quantify; their workload makes it impossible to count donated items as they come in, and pounds or volume aren’t useful measures because of the variety of donated items. But based on the personal experiences of staff, it seems like donations are higher this January then they were in January 2018.
“For the weather we’ve been having, it’s a good amount of donations versus last year,” said Geneve Friede, manager at the Williamson Street St. Vinny’s. “I would say maybe 10 percent more.”
“There’s always this getting your house cleaned out after Christmas,” said Alie Tronnes, manager of the Odana Road St. Vinny’s. “But for as much snow as we’ve gotten the last couple days, the amount of people we’re still getting through our drive through is still a little bit … higher than I would expect.”
Janet DesChenes, director of marketing and development for Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin, Inc., said earlier in January was “a lot busier than expected” and donations are now at a “nice, steady level of activity.” Compared to last year, there are more donors coming into the centers, she said. Many other Goodwills around the nation are also experiencing the same, she said
But correlation is not causation. As DesChenes noted, it’s impossible to directly attribute the increase to Kondo. For one thing, she said Goodwill has noticed that the old trend of a mass of donations before Dec. 31 has been "smoothing out," which could contribute to January donations.
But anecdotally, stores report hearing “Kondo” on the lips of donors and customers alike.
“People are going through their stuff and if it doesn’t spark joy for them, they’re hoping it can spark joy for somebody else,” DesChenes said.
Tronnes had someone call and ask: “You know that Netflix special, is it too busy? Can I come and donate today?” Her employees working on the loading dock have had a couple donors pull up and say, “Have you seen the Netflix special?”
Friede’s friend bought 13 13-gallon bags into the store after giving her house the Kondo treatment.
Friede also hears it in the store among customers, “Oh, this sparks joy with me.”
“So it’s on both sides of the aisle,” Cnare said. “It’s in the air.”
Lauren Leno, owner of UpShift Swap Shop, a store that allows customers to swap clothes for a fee, started wondering where the increase in clothes and customers was coming from.
“About 50 percent of new customers have told me, ‘Yeah I did the Marie Kondo cleanout,’” Leno said. “Even my returning customers, they’re like ‘Have you seen the new series on Netflix? Oh my God it’s so encouraging.’”
Not every thrift stores is feeling Kondo’s power, however. Bethesda Thrift Shop on Cottage Grove Road and Boomerangs Resale Store on North Sherman Avenue said donations have been about the same as January last year.
But those that have seen more donations are happy about it. St. Vinny’s encouraged it in a Facebook post: “Simplify your home and spark joy while helping those in need in Dane County!”
“More donations equals more sales,” Tronnes said. “Donations is what funds our business. Without donations we don’t have a store.”
There’s no such thing as having too many donations, Tronnes said. Last year, St. Vinny’s brought in over $10 million in sales, resulting in a net income of over $1 million.
DesChenes said the same; sales from stores fund Goodwill’s community service programs.
“When they bring it to Goodwill, that self-help then just turns into community help,” DesChenes said.
And an influx of customers means fun for UpShift, Leno said, because it means the store's inventory is changing quickly.
Tronnes said different pieces of pop culture can contribute to ebbs and flows in the thrifting world. For example, American Pickers, a reality show based on searches for antiques and collectibles, led to an influx of shoppers.
“There's always going to be a new biggest thing that brings in donors and brings in customers,” Tronnes said. “It's a great asset for us when there’s the new big thing, because it gives another renewed (sense of) I can buy thrift again, I don’t need to buy new, I can reuse.”
And “whatever your reason,” Cnare said, donating unwanted items is the prefered method of sparking joy.
“Just imagine this dumped in a landfill. What a heartbreak,” Cnare said.