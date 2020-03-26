'Inspired by necessity': Madison pediatrician invents barrier to keep providers safe

“The reason for this is more that we have expensive machines not doing anything, we have workers not doing anything, and if there's a way to utilize those machines and put those people to work again, then we'd like to find a way to do that.”

Back in Madison, Craig can't believe how fast one early morning idea has grown.

“I think it's kind of a crazy story to go from idea to 3.0 version in the span of nine days,” Craig said. She’s already heard from hospitals from Arkansas to Alberta looking to build droplet barriers of their own, plus plenty of engineers ready to help.

But the value isn’t just in this one design, Craig said. “The reason to do this is really about trying to spread ideas of hope and spark innovative thinking during a really, really scary time.”

This contraption is just one example of the many ways healthcare providers — out of necessity — are finding creative solutions during the pandemic, while also carrying an increasing workload.

“This is the moment in history that has found us as healthcare workers,” Craig said. “We have no other choice than to rise up and meet this challenge together, with all of our skills and talents and everything … that we can muster.”

