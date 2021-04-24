Inclusive ink: Women-owned Wayward Tattoo offers a refuge from body shaming and harassment

When tattoo artists Gabe Joyner and Audra Grosz each separately happened upon the small storefront for rent at 2332 Atwood Ave., next to Midwest Beauty House and just around the corner from Ohio Tavern, they both saw the same thing: a chance to create the women-owned tattoo parlor of their dreams.

“We wanted it to be more inclusive,” Grosz said. “We just wanted a really nice, welcoming vibe and aesthetic.”

They were also looking for some control in a male-dominated industry. Or, as Claire Warhus, the third partner on the project put it, they were ready “to stop paying an old man.”

The three women had never before discussed going into business together, but they’d all spent years thinking about what it’d be like to be calling the shots. Tattoo artists in Wisconsin must complete an apprenticeship before earning their licenses. Joyner and Grosz apprenticed for five years at Iron Quill, while Warhus learned the ropes at two shops, Spike-O-Matic and Steve’s.