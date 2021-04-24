Inclusive ink: Women-owned Wayward Tattoo offers a refuge from body shaming and harassment

When tattoo artists Gabe Joyner and Audra Grosz each separately happened upon the small storefront for rent at 2332 Atwood Ave., next to Midwest Beauty House and just around the corner from Ohio Tavern, they both saw the same thing: a chance to create the women-owned tattoo parlor of their dreams.
“We wanted it to be more inclusive,” Grosz said. “We just wanted a really nice, welcoming vibe and aesthetic.”
They were also looking for some control in a male-dominated industry. Or, as Claire Warhus, the third partner on the project put it, they were ready “to stop paying an old man.”
The three women had never before discussed going into business together, but they’d all spent years thinking about what it’d be like to be calling the shots. Tattoo artists in Wisconsin must complete an apprenticeship before earning their licenses. Joyner and Grosz apprenticed for five years at Iron Quill, while Warhus learned the ropes at two shops, Spike-O-Matic and Steve’s.
“I definitely experienced fatphobia, racism, and just like gross … overt sexual weirdness in my other shops,” Warhus said. “All of us have experienced something shitty with someone that we have worked with … and I think we were all just really sick of not having the OK to say, ‘No, we don't like that. This is how we wish things were run.’”
So when Joyner and Grosz saw the 450-square-foot storefront, they phoned Warhus, and soon the trio was making plans for a cooperatively owned shop. They named it Wayward Tattoo, drawing a joking parallel between themselves and the Wayward Sisters, also called the Three Witches, from Shakespeare’s Macbeth. They opened the doors in May 2019.
[SUMMER ARTS GUIDE* 2021: A cautiously optimistic look ahead at live music, theater, art fairs and festivals]
The three artists’ skills complement each other, and they guide clients to the one whose style best matches theirs. Joyner specializes in traditional work in bright colors, including a variety of takes on pin-ups. Warhus loves creating intricate portraits of animals and people, often with some plants thrown in. And Grosz, an oil painter and art major pumped about putting fine art on human bodies, has previously executed tattoo renditions of works like Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss.”
Sometimes they’ll even refer a potential client to an artist in another shop if they think they’re not the perfect fit. “Tattooing can be such ‘Get off my turf’ type of stuff … I like to feel like it’s more community work,” Joyner said.
“I want you to have the best tattoo possible,” Grosz agreed. “I think customers appreciate that, and you’re also not setting yourself up to do a bad job.”
True to its founding principles, the shop’s website declares, “All bodies welcome.”
“Don’t be ashamed of your body in any way. We respect pronouns, we respect who you are,” Grosz said, adding that they’re happy to offer private sessions too.
The artists have tattooed adults of all ages and body types, including folks in their 80s. “We can tattoo all skin tones. We can tattoo you no matter what you look like, what skin you have, how much squishiness or lack of on your body, wherever, scars… We're capable of it and we also welcome it, and we’re not going to make you feel bad about it,” Warhus said.
For nearly a year, the shop was filled with laughter, bad jokes and giddy clients admiring each others’ tattoos-to-be. Sometimes the shop hosted community parties and fundraisers, where the three would give tattoos from a preselected set of designs in exchange for donations to a local cause.
The pandemic changed things, closing the shop for more than two months last spring, but they’ve managed to keep the vibe alive. They reopened in June with just one artist working at a time.
It’s been oddly quiet, but that’s not all bad. “I had a lot of more really intense and meaningful sessions because nobody was there, so they felt like they could really open up,” Warhus said. Isolation has made many clients more sensitive to touch, she said, recalling one client who cried when Warhus applied the stencil, realizing she hadn’t felt another human’s touch for months.
The three have even found ways to keep up their community work, remotely. Last May, following Madison’s massive protest over the police murder of George Floyd, they announced they’d mail three original design prints as “a show of solidarity” to anyone who donated at least $10 to organizations supporting protest efforts.
“One step as a white-owned business is to recognize our privilege and spread the wealth it has afforded us,” the owners wrote in a Facebook post. And in September, they announced that all proceeds from sales of their tote bags would go to community-based doula program Harambee Village.
Now they’re looking forward to better times — maybe a hot dog party and plenty more fundraisers. But mostly, after a year apart, the three women of Wayward just can’t wait to tattoo together again.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Warhus: I would say safety, community and just good-ass tattooing. High-quality work.
Joyner: I think that applies to all of us.
Grosz: Yes. Craftsmanship.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Warhus: It's harder during a pandemic, obviously. We did what we could with our fundraisers and stuff, using our public voice as a business to make sure that we were saying what we felt needed to be said and then taking a backseat and just doing the work behind it.
Grosz: Also, being females that opened up a shop, we encourage anyone to open up a shop. I don't know why it was held over our heads as very impossible. It’s not. You just rent a place and do tattoos. So (we support) other younger artists if they want to ask questions.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Joyner: Oh my God, just do it.
Warhus: We're definitely privileged in the sense that we’re three white ladies who have been tattooing and got into tattooing easily. So we definitely had a leg up. But (the field) is guarded by people who don't want you to do it, so ignore them, because you can.
Grosz: I’d also say Instagram and the iPad are huge game changers as far as making art. When we all started, we were drawing by hand. Instagram, if you start getting a following, you could probably start getting an apprenticeship.
Are you hiring?
Grosz: No. Someday we hope to coordinate with other artists. We have had guest artists tattoo at the shop.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.