In isolation, members of Madison's Hmong community care for, mourn elders in new ways

It doesn’t help that older Hmong adults, many of whom don’t speak English, are overwhelmed by information — often misinformation — about COVID-19. Many tune in regularly to Hmong dial-in conference calls or YouTube videos that may promote spiritual practices or herbal medicines as cures to the virus.

Vang said he has tried to alleviate this panic in his own social circles and parents: “You just need to keep yourself clean. Wash yourself. Make sure you don’t touch things.” And the Hmong Institute has applied for grants to create and translate public service announcements from medical professionals, which would be included in social media and dial-in talk shows.

“We don’t have people in the professional field communicating that to the community,” Vang said. “We just have people who have YouTube channels.”

Though Vue said the Hmong Institute is doing its best to spread proper information and help keep one another accountable, this is difficult for a population so dependent on large gatherings — not only funerals, but anything from picnics to graduations and birthday parties.