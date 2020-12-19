In a ‘week of action,’ immigrants call on Wisconsin legislators to back reform

Wrapping up a week of events intended to pressure Wisconsin’s U.S. legislators to advocate for immigration reform and racial justice, members of immigrant advocacy group Voces de la Frontera Action lobbied Rep. Mark Pocan and spoke out about the dangers facing undocumented essential workers.
The Wisconsin events were among 50 events in a national “week of action” organized by the Fair Immigration Reform Movement, an alliance of pro-immigrant groups across the country, to demand President-elect Joe Biden and Congressional leaders create “comprehensive reforms” in the first 100 days of the new administration.
The alliance wants those policies to include a pathway to citizenship for the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., a federal pandemic relief bill that includes financial and health care assistance for families regardless of immigration status, and “the abolishment of policies that criminalize Black, Brown, Latinx and immigrant people,” including ending collaboration between federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement and eliminating for-profit prisons and detention centers.
At a Friday press conference aimed to call attention to the risks immigrants face as they work in “essential” jobs, Voces member Filiberto Reyes-Martinez spoke of his work in a Green Bay meatpacking plant. Reyes-Martinez was one of the first workers to call attention to the dangers at the facility which has been tied to more than 350 coronavirus cases. He filed a whistleblower complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Labor in April.
“I consider myself an essential worker who risks his life to ensure other families don’t go hungry,” Reyes-Martinez said, explaining that he fears the possibility of being separated from his family if he were deported. “We consider this country our own because we’ve been here a long time, and the work we put in is so that the U.S. can excel.”
Roughly one in five essential workers in the U.S. are immigrants, and an estimated 5 million of those workers are undocumented, according to a report released Wednesday by FWD.us, a bipartisan group advocating immigration reform.
“Immigrant workers are paradoxically deemed essential and deportable at the same time,” said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera Action, in a press release.
Biden has promised more than a dozen immigration initiatives for his first 100 days, including introducing legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants on his very first day on the job.
But comprehensive immigration reform can’t pass without bipartisan support in Congress.
“We know that the new president, Biden, will need the support of the people to pressure Congress to pass immigration reform in the first 100 days,” said Karina Sánchez, a Voces member.
Voces member Basilica Hernandez, whose two U.S. citizen children were first time voters in November, agreed. “We have the power, but we need to push more people to demand Republicans and Democrats work together.”
In an era of intense partisanship, that possibility seems unlikely.
But Voces member Gabby Benavente, who attended a Thursday evening virtual meeting with Pocan’s office, said politicians need to hear stories like hers. Brought from Peru to the U.S. by her parents when she was 9 years old, Benavente is now a teacher at Sennett Middle School, authorized to work and protected from deportation through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly attempted to dismantle that program, but federal courts have rejected those attempts. Last week, a federal court in New York fully restored the program, but DACA faces yet another legal challenge, this one led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, scheduled to be heard in a Houston court next week.
“We’re not just like political objects,” Benavente said. “We’re real people who are living our lives — trying to live our lives — and are currently being impacted because we're not sure if we're going to be able to continue living in this country and be safe from the threat of being separated from the people we love (and) the work that we do.”
In an interview ahead of the meeting, Benavente said she planned to encourage Pocan to push policies like abolishing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which are unlikely to gain wider traction at the moment, and go further than the policies in Voces de la Frontera Action’s current campaign.
“I understand that it's hard to get something like that done at a national level because of the politics of it,” Benavente said. “But I still think that leaders, especially from places like Madison, who like to call themselves very progressive, should be at the forefront of pushing that progressive legislation.”
Pocan’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Many Voces members who could not vote due to their immigration status got out the vote for Biden by urging U.S. citizen friends and family to vote.
“Voces de la Frontera Action worked tirelessly for over a year and a half to organize the Latinx, multiracial and youth vote in Wisconsin to flip the state blue,” the organization’s website says, citing a more than 20 point increase in the voter turnout rate among the state’s Latino voters over previous presidential elections. Of those voters, 77% cast ballots for Biden, according to the American Election Eve Poll.
“We may be undocumented but we have … kids who are citizens, and they show up,” Hernandez said.
Now that their candidate has been elected, Voces members said it’s the responsibility of groups like theirs to hold candidates to their promises.
“You cannot ignore us anymore,” Hernandez said. “This is the time for the Latino community.”
“We’re tired of politicians using us at election time and nothing else, and then tossing us aside,” said Sánchez. “Just like we organized to get out the vote, Latinos are ready for the battle that comes next.”
