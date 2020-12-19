In a ‘week of action,’ immigrants call on Wisconsin legislators to back reform

Many Voces members who could not vote due to their immigration status got out the vote for Biden by urging U.S. citizen friends and family to vote.

“Voces de la Frontera Action worked tirelessly for over a year and a half to organize the Latinx, multiracial and youth vote in Wisconsin to flip the state blue,” the organization’s website says, citing a more than 20 point increase in the voter turnout rate among the state’s Latino voters over previous presidential elections. Of those voters, 77% cast ballots for Biden, according to the American Election Eve Poll.

“We may be undocumented but we have … kids who are citizens, and they show up,” Hernandez said.

Now that their candidate has been elected, Voces members said it’s the responsibility of groups like theirs to hold candidates to their promises.

“You cannot ignore us anymore,” Hernandez said. “This is the time for the Latino community.”

“We’re tired of politicians using us at election time and nothing else, and then tossing us aside,” said Sánchez. “Just like we organized to get out the vote, Latinos are ready for the battle that comes next.”

