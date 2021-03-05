Hub II faces uphill battle at Plan Commission

But will the redesign be enough to gather support this time around?

Some of the key things the Plan Commission will be looking at are whether conditions that were not met earlier have now been properly addressed. The motion for denial in July was brought by Ald. Patrick Heck, who represents a neighboring district.

“The Plan Commission will need to find that the conditions which they determined were not met before, are now met,” Plan Commission Chair Ledell Zellers said.

According to information on file and provided by Zellers, the commission found that the proposal previously did not meet Demolition Approval Standards and did not meet Conditional Use Approval Standards 1,3, 4 and 9, which are based around how the proposed building would fit with the character of the surrounding area and whether or not it would be out of scale compared to adjacent buildings.

Neighborhood residents who participated in the first couple of rounds of the proposal remain skeptical that Core Spaces has sufficiently improved its plan.