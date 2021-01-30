How Kat Casey transformed a former Taco Bell into gorgeous Mala Yoga Center

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

Service. In yoga, it's called seva, giving to others. I'm not here to heal people. I’m here to hold space for people to heal themselves.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

I've been refining my mission and vision as I moved to this new place. I want it to be an inclusive space where all identities can show up authentically for their practice — people from diverse backgrounds, diverse abilities and ages, from the beginner students to the advanced student. We have yoga for veterans, yoga for people with disabilities. And we also want to reach out to other underrepresented communities. I want all people to feel welcome and feel like this place is their place.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?