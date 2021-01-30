How Kat Casey transformed a former Taco Bell into gorgeous Mala Yoga Center

In this new feature, local economy reporter Natalie Yahr gets “In Your Business” with local entrepreneurs, discovering how they got where they are and what's driving them now.
Way back when, it was a Taco Bell. Then, from 2002 to 2018, it housed David’s Jamaican Cuisine and its signature jerk red snapper. Now, after months with brown paper covering its windows, 5734 Monona Dr. is kicking off 2021 as the new home of Kat Casey’s growing yoga studio for yogis of all ages.
The new site of Mala Yoga Center, formerly Monona Yoga Center, might not scream “yoga studio” from the outside, its brick walls and arched windows a reminder that it was once a place for drive-thru burritos.
But Casey loves the “Mesa, rustic feel” and the vaulted ceilings. Light pours in, and the bright white walls evoke the Mediterranean. She’s looking forward to filling the place with plants and art.
“It is so gorgeous. I've had a few people come in, and they're just overwhelmed with the beauty of it,” Casey said, “and it's not even all the way done.”
For now, though, the studio regulars are perhaps a bit young to notice the finer points of the design. In March, even before state and local authorities implemented public health restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus, Casey swapped in-person classes for Zoom sessions, and most classes are still happening online 10 months later.
Meanwhile, when Madison’s public schools announced in July that most students wouldn’t be returning to their classrooms until at least November, the studio replaced its after school kids program with a daytime program for kids in virtual school.
Under current public health orders, Dane County childcare programs are capped at 15 children, though Casey’s still has a few openings. Kids show up half an hour before school starts, tablets or laptops in hand, masks on their faces. They do yoga or meditation and then begin their virtual school day, supervised by Casey and her assistant. At lunch, they play in parking lot snow mountains or at the nearby park, and they do crafts when they finish their school work.
Five years, two openings
On Jan. 15, Casey held a virtual “grand opening” for the new studio, nearly five years to the day after Casey had opened the doors at her original location. Back then, she'd set out to provide a space where students “have time to heal, to get in touch with their inner light, to find peace, to reduce stress,” where students and teachers get to know each other.
But on that first day in January 2016, after a year of planning, Casey stood in her old studio and wondered if anyone would show up.
“It was very scary. You put your heart and soul (into it),” Casey said.
People filled the studio that day, and soon she had regulars. “It was amazing ... Very quickly, it went from my dream to its own community, its own life and breath.” That community, Casey said, is what keeps students coming back. “It's not just a place that you're walking into and doing a workout and leaving.”
She’s skipped many of the trends popping up in other yoga studios. “No goat yoga,” she jokes, though she did make a foray into dog yoga.
Instead, she’s found success by building on her prior career as a special education teacher. While earning her teaching credential, she’d taken a course on yoga for children with special needs. As a teacher, she used yoga to help children with physical disabilities develop muscle tone and flexibility and to help children with autism build relationships and calm themselves.
Few yoga studios offered programming for kids, so Casey started an after-school program. In its first year, just three kids signed up. By the next year, Casey had a waiting list.
When the pandemic hit, she’d already signed a lease for the new building, complete with higher rent and construction costs for the nine months of renovations.
She hoped the foundation she'd built would carry her business through. “I never wondered if I would survive, but I really did wonder how I would survive,” Casey said.
Now, with a new studio space and a new name, she’s looking forward to other new beginnings. In February, she'll will invite those feeling “Zoom fatigue” to return to the studio in “yoga pods,” groups of four to six people who will practice together for four weeks. Online classes will continue as well. And in spring, she and the kids will plant a garden of native plants to attract bees and butterflies.
But she can’t help looking a little further ahead, toward the day when enough people have gotten the COVID vaccine that she can invite the public in to see the new studio for themselves. She’s already imagining crowds filling the studio at open houses, workshops and music shows, or pouring into the parking lot for food cart nights or other big celebrations.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Service. In yoga, it's called seva, giving to others. I'm not here to heal people. I’m here to hold space for people to heal themselves.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I've been refining my mission and vision as I moved to this new place. I want it to be an inclusive space where all identities can show up authentically for their practice — people from diverse backgrounds, diverse abilities and ages, from the beginner students to the advanced student. We have yoga for veterans, yoga for people with disabilities. And we also want to reach out to other underrepresented communities. I want all people to feel welcome and feel like this place is their place.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
I'm so grateful to WWBIC (Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation). I did my financing through them and I have a mentor through WWBIC. I would not be where I am without them. I don't even know if I'd be open without them. My mentor Alison Dodge, anytime I had a question — whether it was about accounting or government or taxes or payroll or anything — she's been there for me. You’ve got to have people that are there to support you and give you advice.
Are you currently hiring?
Yes. I’m looking to increase the diversity and representation from underrepresented communities in my teaching staff. So I'm looking for teachers from diverse backgrounds, including womxn, LGBTQ+, Black, Indigenous, people of color, and queer and trans people of color.
