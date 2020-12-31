How historic is Madison's Langdon neighborhood?

“Madison allows all demolition permits to be reviewed by the Landmarks Commission, so properties in the city that are in national register districts can be deemed historically valuable if they feel like it,” Davidson said. “This approach has often pitted the city and preservation community against local neighborhoods and, of course, big developers.”

Zellers pointed out that there are 182 individually landmarked buildings in Madison, many of which are within local historic districts. She said Madison’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan states that “old buildings, even if they are not formally recognized as landmarks or part of a historic district, often establish the character of a place.”

The Langdon area was first built in the 1800s and was home to many large single-family homes. The area included what is now Mansion Hill and many of the city’s prominent families lived there.

But during the 20th century, many of those old homes were demolished and replaced by housing intended for college students, fraternities and sororities. By the 1960s, most of the original 19th century homes were gone.