Homeless encampments in Madison parks signal worsening housing crisis ahead

“If the rental policies could be a little bit flexible, you will have a few people out there,” Jatta said.

Campers consider alternatives

A camper named Andrew, who asked to use only his first name, said he was released from prison in January and had been staying with his father until they got in a serious fight. He’s been at the camp since its early days. Two months ago, he was beaten up and robbed at the camp.

“I got stomped on and my backpack was stolen with my medication,” he said, referring to the Suboxone he takes after getting off heroin 10 years ago. He said he feels pretty safe in the camp these days, but he noted that people form cliques and the police come regularly to deal with substance abuse, alcohol or fights. “It’s definitely not a place for kids,” he said.

He knows there are other camps “off the beaten path,” but they're farther from bus routes and from places like Luke House, which offers free meals a block from McPike, and The Beacon, which offers showers and other services five blocks away.