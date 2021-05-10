Homeless advocates push back against Reindahl Park evictions

Madison homeless advocates were face-to-face with city staff in what was, at times, a screaming confrontation at Reindahl Park Monday morning, the deadline for homeless people camping in the park to move on.
Officials cited complaints from neighbors and nearby businesses, as well as the desire to move people indoors, as the reason for ordering people to leave the park.
But they ultimately decided not to force people out Monday as city Community Development Division staff, led by director Jim O’Keefe, walked the park and spoke with those camping there.
“We’re not wanting to promote living outdoors as a long-term solution to people who are unhoused,” O’Keefe said. “So we will continue efforts to try to connect people to housing, to try to convince people to take advantage of other resources in the city like the other shelters that are already set up.This had been authorized as a temporary encampment last year and it's the desire on the part of the parks division to resume programming here and the difficulty of doing that in the midst of an encampment that’s driving this decision in terms of the timing. There has been, going back to last year, a steady stream of expressions of concern by residents and businesses.”
But the anger and frustration of homeless advocates and grassroots organizers boiled over at one point in the morning as Mattie Reese, co-founder of Connecting the Dots, challenged Assistant Parks Superintendent Lisa Laschinger to do something other than kick homeless people out of the park.
“When are we really going to provide affordable housing for people?” Reese asked. “You guys have all these same meetings and you give these same organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars but yet they have not stepped in this damn park not one time and we are here, boots on the ground.”
During the exchange with Reese, Laschinger said those concerns should be voiced to the Homeless services consortium of Dane County in order to seek solutions more permanent than having people stay outdoors in a park and that homeless issues in Madison are a community problem.
“This is a city problem,” Reese countered. “Because the community has done their job. We’re doing what we are supposed to do. … We have less than a thousand homeless people in Madison. We can fix this problem. Build them affordable housing.”
The city has determined that Starkweather Park — located off of Milwaukee Street near the east side Woodman’s grocery store and Madison Metro east transfer point — will be the only sanctioned outdoor living option and that residents can camp there until Oct. 31.
“We’re still hopeful that we can convince people who are using this site to use an alternative site that we are putting in place,” O’Keefe said referring to Starkweather Park. “And so we’re willing to work with folks to help make that possible.”
But longtime housing advocate Brenda Konkel has her doubts about whether that temporary encampment site will last all the way until Oct. 31, pointing to how homeless campers were moved out of McPike Park in early March.
“They told people from McPike to move here. They did. And now they’re like, ah, nevermind we were just joking, now move over there,” Konkel said. “I don’t think they know what they’re doing. I’m so mad.”
When asked what was driving the timing of the eviction, both Konkel pointed to complaints from the park’s neighbors and nearby businesses.
“It was all the neighbor complaints and the park is reopening and the people at the community gardens are afraid and the people at the splash park are afraid, or at least that’s what they’ve been hearing,” Konkel said.
O’Keefe confirmed that concerns from nearby residents played a big role in moving the campers out: “There has been going back to last year a steady stream of expressions of concern by residents and businesses.”
Konkel and others who gathered to protest the park evictions Monday made reference to an overdose that took place at the park over the weekend. The death was referred to as an example of the trauma often faced by the unhoused population.
“We want to acknowledge what happened yesterday,” O’Keefe said. “The impact that event has on folks that are here is huge.”
And some were critical of the Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s absence, accusing her of catering to business interests after being critical of the businesses that opposed a men’s homeless shelter near East Towne Mall at a City Council meeting last week.
“It’s completely unfair that the people who made the decisions aren’t the ones here in the park,” Konkel said. “None of it makes any sense. When all the assholes who are making all the big decisions don’t have the guts to come down here.”
As of around noon Monday, no one had been forced to leave Reindahl Park.