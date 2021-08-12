Hmong Institute to tackle mental health in free workshops

“We have people not wanting to go outside for fear of being hit or attacked,” Vue said. “Like, you go to the store and people say things like, ‘Go back home,' or you’re in the parking lot and people hit you, or you’re out voting and people look at you like you don’t belong here.”

People who used to casually stroll around their neighborhoods for an evening walk have skipped summer sunsets and retreated into the gymnasium at the Hmong Institute instead.

“Elders will come and walk around the gym to exercise and reduce their social isolation,” Vue said. “Typically, they would walk at home in the evening but now they are in fear….. Many times we have just ignored it, but it is an issue that faces us on a daily basis. So that’s why we’re doing this series of workshops.”

It is not just elders who have been having a difficult time.

“The youth are having challenges having to do with racial tension at school, bullying at school, identity issues, family expectations of them,” Vue said. “We will eventually (after this workshop) do some more youth dialogue.”