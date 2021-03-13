His style of success: Heavy7Hearts designer Patrick Smith sews his own way

Patrick Smith always felt out of place at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Recruited to UWSP’s football team from a junior college in Minnesota, the former Verona Area High School football star found himself on a campus where less than 2% of the students are Black.
He felt sure few of his classmates could relate to the compounding challenges he’d faced in just his first 16 years: frequent bouts of homelessness, learning difficulties that placed him in special education, and his mom’s sudden death at age 39, which left Smith’s 18-year-old brother to care for him and his three siblings. And he wondered if they comprehended what it’s like to be Black man in a country where people can kill Black youth like Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin with impunity.
“Being a Black person is scary,” Smith said. “Imagine, you come from wherever you come from, you get an opportunity to go to college, and then you're like, ‘Wow, I'm not supposed to be here.’”
He soon realized that he was so far behind in his basic skills that he’d need to put in extraordinary effort to succeed in college. He decided to leave football and dedicate himself completely to learning both his college curriculum and all the fundamentals he’d missed before.
“One thing that I did have: I had passion,” Smith said, explaining that he’d sometimes spend hours reading the same chapter of a book, looking up words in a thesaurus to learn how to use bigger words.
Soon he was earning a 3.0 grade point average and participating in student government, trying to get those in power to think about students like him, students who were struggling to pay rent or felt unwelcome on campus.
But the bureaucracy proved frustrating. “We just have these continuous meetings and we have these continuous seminars and we have people come in and talk to us,” Smith said. “We're tired of hearing you guys talk about it. We want change.”
So Smith found another way to get his message across: Wearing it.
He paid printing companies to emblazon T-shirts and caps with messages like “This land that you call home was stolen from the Native Americans and built by the African slaves” and “Urban Black is misunderstood.” One of his favorites was an American flag hat embroidered with the words “America, please stop killing my people.”
He got classmates to model the items for videos and photos he’d shoot for social media. And he wore his gear around campus, including at those student government meetings. “Because it was such a strong message, it made people feel some type of way. And that's what I wanted,” Smith said.
Later, as he worked his way through school, he took jobs at local screen printing companies, eager to learn the process for himself. If he could print his own products, he figured, he wouldn’t have to deal with pushback from printing companies that viewed his messages as incendiary.
And he didn’t stop there. Looking to go beyond printing onto blank factory apparel, Smith began teaching himself to sew through Youtube videos and friends. He dubbed the line Heavy7Hearts for the seven days in which, according to the Bible, God created the Earth.
His goal: “Changing the world one trend at a time.”
One of a kind
After graduating in 2018, Smith returned to a Madison that was, to his eyes, just as he’d left it. He took jobs in after-school programs, where he saw children facing the same challenges and the same lack of support he’d encountered. On the streets, he saw people without homes, and he thought of his own family’s struggle to put a roof over their heads.
Then, in the middle of a pandemic, frustrated that his bosses at after-school programs only seemed to give him roles in managing children’s behavior, he decided to turn his passion for clothing into a full-time gig.
In July, he opened Midwest Vintage608, a west side clothing store that carries a selection of vintage and new items in addition to his own clothing line. Customers can buy, sell and trade shoes and peruse jerseys and urban wear that Smith said can be hard to find outside of cities like Milwaukee, Racine or Chicago.
Earlier this month, he moved to 556 Grand Canyon Dr., a larger spot with more foot traffic, just around the corner from JP Hair Design, the Black-owned barber shop where he’s been getting haircuts since he was a kid. He’s looking forward to collaborating with owner Jeff Patterson and learning from his decades of business experience.
These days, the clothing line focuses on “one-of-one” unique pieces that Smith and his friends make themselves, including jackets and jerseys covered in patches and embroidery. He recently sewed a denim poncho.
The idea, he said, is to make things that aren’t quite like anyone else’s and to celebrate being different. It’s the same reason he loves to wear a mix of camo, sports jerseys, boots and high fashion, blending his own experience in environments ranging from Black neighborhoods to white campuses. He hopes to show young people that they can be successful by being themselves, just as his mentors — from former Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Lewis, who Smith has known since he was 8, to designer and UW-Madison grad Virgil Abloh — have shown him.
“I do it so that when you wear my stuff, you feel empowered. You feel exclusive. You feel different. You feel like you could be yourself, and so then that can come off on to someone else.
“You can change somebody's life just by just being yourself.”
“A continuous uphill battle”
While many young eyes shine with dreams of sports success, Smith is glad that he left football behind to focus on his education.
“I think if I would have just continued to play football … I wouldn't be in this position because I probably would have focused more on football and not the educational part,” Smith said.
“Now I'm able to operate a business because I know how to just sit and learn and study stuff. I study my business everyday.”
He hopes now he can exemplify a different picture of success for young people to aspire to. “More kids are thinking that football and basketball is the end-all,” Smith said. “We don't have entrepreneurs, we don't have mayors, we don't have journalists.
“There's not many Black young business owners in Madison at all. And if they are, it's a continuous uphill battle.”
But he knows he hasn’t chosen an easy path. In the first week after opening his shop, someone stole $1,000 worth of merchandise. And when he walks into the bank to make his business deposits wearing his jeans, hoodie and Jordans, he feels that same sort of feeling he remembers from his college campus.
“They give you that look like, ‘What are you doing here? Are you supposed to be here?’” Smith said. “They don't respect you as a business owner. They think that you're doing something fraudulent or something.”
Add that to the challenges of just being a Black man in the Madison area. At a Walgreens recently, police pulled their guns and detained him because he “fit the description” of a suspect. “I fit this description of everybody that they think is a harm,” Smith said.
But he’s battled that headwind of bias all his life. “I’ve been called ‘impulsive’ so many times in my life. Is it because I'm passionate? Is it because when ... I'm showing emotion, you're scared of it?” he wonders.
Regardless, he’s eager to keep pushing through. “I want to be doing things that can create generational wealth and opportunities, things that can really empower my future and my family's future. This is the first business in my family. I'm the first in my family to go to college. There’s so many things that I'm accomplishing, but it is scary because I feel alone at times.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Faith and belief. I've been through so many adversities in my life: being homeless, being an IEP student, losing my mother. I don't think anything can override those things. Business is fun because I see a future in it.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I’m being the example, the sacrificial lamb. I'm willing to take on a business that is literally draining my income and resources because I want to create some that we don't have in Madison. But also I want to bring together different people from different cultures, from different economic backgrounds, so that we can all have one common interest, one common love.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Be willing to die for whatever you believe in because there's going to be so many adversities, so many trials and tribulations. You got to believe in something deeper than just life. For me, I believe in God, so if I was to die, I would know that I did my mission. I'm willing to give everything I have. Business is not just like, “Oh, I get the success, I get the money, I get the recognition from it.” It’s nights, it’s days, it’s the not having that you got to be willing to get through to be able to be where you want to be.
Are you hiring?
I'm not, because I don't have the resources. I want to be able to, in the future, have the students of like Memorial or Verona or any of these high schools work for us so that they can access these products. A lot of kids, their moms are working, their moms are struggling. So I want to create an opportunity for them. One day, there's gonna be somebody just like me that's like, “Man, I want to build a business.” That's why I want them to have that opportunity.
