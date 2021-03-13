His style of success: Heavy7Hearts designer Patrick Smith sews his own way

Be willing to die for whatever you believe in because there's going to be so many adversities, so many trials and tribulations. You got to believe in something deeper than just life. For me, I believe in God, so if I was to die, I would know that I did my mission. I'm willing to give everything I have. Business is not just like, “Oh, I get the success, I get the money, I get the recognition from it.” It’s nights, it’s days, it’s the not having that you got to be willing to get through to be able to be where you want to be.