Hip Hop Architecture interns team up with pros to flesh out their designs

An 11th grader, Lezama might be the oldest participant in the camp, and he’s already planning for what’s next. He’s installed Revit, a key architectural design software, on his computer, and his mentors at the firm plan to invite him to attend some of their next meetings for a further glimpse behind the scenes. They’re hoping to help him continue building his portfolio.

And they're not the only ones looking out for him. “Let’s look at the next steps,” Ford said, offering to pay the fees for Lezama's first college applications. “We’ll stay in touch.”

Ford declined an interview, saying he wanted to “keep the focus on (his) young folks,” but he said during the virtual event that he’s aiming to offer the internship program again in the future, using the projects that came out of the first internships to recruit additional firms.

And registration is now open for a weekend virtual camp for Milwaukee area middle and high school students. The camp, offered each Saturday in February, is sponsored by American Family Insurance.

As the showcase concluded, Juan Carlos Garduño, an architect at Oh Planning+Design, offered a word of gratitude to all the young presenters.

“You’re all very inspirational, and, at the end of the day, you don’t need our profession. Our profession needs you guys.”

