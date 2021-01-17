Hip Hop Architecture interns team up with pros to flesh out their designs

It’s been four years since the first group of campers showed up at the Madison Public Library to learn to use beats and design to address the problems they see in their community.
At Hip Hop Architecture Camp, middle schoolers put their neighborhood concerns into rap verse. Then, using everything from Legos to 3D design software, they planned the sorts of buildings or public spaces that would meet those needs, things like healthy food or a safe place to go after school.
In the years since, the award-winning camp has spread to a variety of other U.S. cities. Now, after going virtual for the first time in 2020, it has reached young people in new corners of the country and carried a dozen campers and their designs into the offices of prestigious architectural firms.
The Hip Hop Architecture Camp is the brainchild of Madison architect Michael Ford, who in a 2017 TEDx Talk called hip-hop “the voice of the unconsulted end-users of public housing and modernism” — the response of those not permitted to shape their own environments. Just 2% of architecture professionals are Black, 0.2% are Black women, and non-Black people of color make up just 9% of the industry.
Introducing more kids of color to design and architecture could begin to transform the industry, he reasoned, prompting him to start the camps and to co-found the nonprofit Urban Arts Collective. Then, last June, as the nation reckoned with racism and police violence, he announced that he’d be leaving his day job to dedicate himself to such work full time.
2020 reboot
In 2020, Ford and his partners redesigned the camp for the pandemic, opting for one big, weeklong virtual camp, which ultimately drew more than 600 participants from across the country and even a few from abroad.
The camp has always been free to attend, and the 2020 version featured daily guest appearances by rappers, designers and real estate developers.
“This is probably the scariest but biggest thing that we’ve done,” Ford said in a Saturday webinar.
And, despite the various challenges of 2020, Ford set an ambitious new goal: Find architecture firms willing to help the top campers flesh out their projects, demonstrating how their teams transform ideas into fully formed plans.
Based on the campers’ projects, judges selected 10 participants for internships with established firms, while two more campers teamed up with Ford himself.
The interns worked virtually with their firms over their winter break, acting as clients with a project to build. Interns submitted drawings, computerized renderings and images of design features they wanted to include, and they discussed the project’s evolution in one Zoom meeting after another. Some interns worked with dozens of designers; others worked closely with just one or two.
The projects are theoretical, but each intern worked with their mentors to choose a possible building site, and each camper was instructed to select a hip-hop artist as a potential business partner to whom they would pitch the design.
The internship, Ford said, takes the camp's work one step further. “Young folks now have portfolio pieces to talk about that (are) beyond what they created by themselves using (3D design tool) Tinkercad or Legos.”
Designs showcased
At a virtual showcase on Saturday, interns and their mentors presented the spaces they’d designed, including a supermarket-garden hybrid, a refuge for the homeless and a museum marking the significant events of 2020.
Elijah Edwards designed for a Madison need. His project, developed with help from Ford, calls for a Hip Hop Youth Center on East Washington Avenue, providing a space where young people can build their music and dance skills while also learning the business skills needed to turn their passion into a career.
“Not only are we teaching people how to make beats, we're teaching them how to sell beats ... to help them kind of skyrocket their own creative process into something more than a hobby,” said Edwards, citing inspiration from the entrepreneurial approach of Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA.
Or, as he explained the goal in his rap verse, “design a future to get my homies on the tip top ... for me to show them who I am and use hip hop as a tool.”
In the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, Amari Sails developed a related design idea after hearing that other young people in her neighborhood were stealing cars.
“There’s 14 year old kids robbing people at gunpoint. They're the same age as me. And I'm just thinking, ‘They don't have anywhere to go,’” Sails said.
A student at a selective-admissions school with multiple arts programs, she wanted students at under-resourced neighborhood schools to have the same access to the arts that she did, so she worked with BRIC Architecture, Inc. to design a community center where young people can talk, write, dance and sing.
“I wanna make a place where folks like me don’t have to face a limited reality and limits on the things they make,” Sails rapped at the close of her presentation.
“We are the artists and we make and make until they blind us. We are the architects we build over our own horizons.”
In Atlanta, Aaniyah Gamble wanted to build an answer to the food deserts that plague her area, where too many live more than a mile from the nearest grocery store. She worked with Portland-based design firm LEVER to enhance her design for a “Garden N’ Grocery,” a grocery store with a rooftop community garden and classes that teach people to grow their own food.
The interns' projects have served as learning experiences for their mentors too. Chandra Robinson, a project director at LEVER, said working with Gamble prompted her to research food deserts and discover that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has an interactive map of the nation’s food access.
While many parts of the Atlanta area lack grocery stores, Robinson worked with Gamble to choose an initial location, with the idea that the concept could later expand. “The future is getting them everywhere and getting Garden N’ Grocery in so many places,” Robinson told the showcase audience.
“We should build it, right?”
And in New York, Gustavo Lezama Zaruma sought to provide a place where the young people of his neighborhood could do what they love: play basketball, skate and eat. Working with Oh Planning+Design, he designed a park and a single building housing a café, skateboard shop, consignment shop and rooftop garden, situated on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
An 11th grader, Lezama might be the oldest participant in the camp, and he’s already planning for what’s next. He’s installed Revit, a key architectural design software, on his computer, and his mentors at the firm plan to invite him to attend some of their next meetings for a further glimpse behind the scenes. They’re hoping to help him continue building his portfolio.
And they're not the only ones looking out for him. “Let’s look at the next steps,” Ford said, offering to pay the fees for Lezama's first college applications. “We’ll stay in touch.”
Ford declined an interview, saying he wanted to “keep the focus on (his) young folks,” but he said during the virtual event that he’s aiming to offer the internship program again in the future, using the projects that came out of the first internships to recruit additional firms.
And registration is now open for a weekend virtual camp for Milwaukee area middle and high school students. The camp, offered each Saturday in February, is sponsored by American Family Insurance.
As the showcase concluded, Juan Carlos Garduño, an architect at Oh Planning+Design, offered a word of gratitude to all the young presenters.
“You’re all very inspirational, and, at the end of the day, you don’t need our profession. Our profession needs you guys.”
