Hill Farms' Madison Yards development would be one of city's largest residential buildings

A project that would include one of Madison’s largest residential buildings — along with a new Whole Foods grocery store — received unanimous approval Monday night from the city’s Plan Commission.
The 15-story apartment building in the Madison Yards development, located just to the west of Hilldale Shopping Center, is slated to have 273 market-rate units with a mix of 41 efficiencies, 149 one-bedrooms and 83 two-bedroom units. The property, which represents Block 2 of a seven-block proposal, will also include a 54,000-square-foot grocery store, which would be Whole Foods.
“It is market rate and will have modern amenities, including a rooftop patio area,” said Sean Roberts of Summit Smith Development during the meeting.
The development team said it has gone to lengths to mitigate the amount of resident traffic and also to construct a building that is energy efficient as well as compliant with the city’s stormwater and bird ordinances. Other proposed features of the apartment building — real-time public transit information screens in the building’s lobby and a bicycle station — seek to reduce car traffic from tenants.
“We think that speaks pretty well to the strategies and measures this group has done with the development team,” said Tracy Lehman, a transportation consultant working on the project. “Measures are being taken to reduce… the occupant vehicles coming to the development.”
There will be 24 skylights on the rooftop of the Whole Foods to provide natural light as well as electric car chargers for both residents of the apartments and grocery store customers.
“I am very much in support of this project,” Alder Arvina Martin, whose district includes Madison Yards, told the Plan Commission. “It remains consistent with the comprehensive plan and has been supported by city staff as well as neighbors and people living in the area.”
Martin said the former state office building’s parking lot provides a solid opportunity for urban infill development.
“We’re going to be replacing a blacktop surface, so it’s not taking any green space or land for farming or anything like that away,” Martin said. “This project is also along several bus lines that currently serve as sort of a de facto transfer point on Sheboygan Avenue.”
The overall size and scope of the seven-block Madison Yards project is noteworthy. The entire development is expected to bring approximately 540 residential units, more than three office buildings, a 200-room hotel, a Central Green, multiple restaurant spaces and an outdoor performance stage area to the Hill Farms neighborhood, home to single-family homes and apartment complexes.
The apartment building will be one of Madison’s largest, comparable to a handful of downtown buildings:
- Capitol Centre, 344 W. Dayton St., 16 stories with 200 units, 119 ft.
- The Galaxie, 822 E. Washington Ave., 14 stories with 292 units, 158 ft.
- The Constellation, 10 N. Livingston St., 12 stories with 218 units, 158 ft.
- Ovation 309, 309 W. Johnson St., 14 stories with 255 units, 162 ft.
Near the Madison Yards property are Weston Place condominiums (12 stories, 121 units) and Venture apartments (11 stories, 115 units), and the Springhill Suites by Marriott Hotel, which is 11 stories and 182 rooms.
The residential building received unanimous approval at the Jan. 13 Urban Design Commission meeting and will be reviewed by City Council for final approval.