Hill Farms' Madison Yards development would be one of city's largest residential buildings

A project that would include one of Madison’s largest residential buildings — along with a new Whole Foods grocery store — received unanimous approval Monday night from the city’s Plan Commission.

The 15-story apartment building in the Madison Yards development, located just to the west of Hilldale Shopping Center, is slated to have 273 market-rate units with a mix of 41 efficiencies, 149 one-bedrooms and 83 two-bedroom units. The property, which represents Block 2 of a seven-block proposal, will also include a 54,000-square-foot grocery store, which would be Whole Foods.

“It is market rate and will have modern amenities, including a rooftop patio area,” said Sean Roberts of Summit Smith Development during the meeting.

The development team said it has gone to lengths to mitigate the amount of resident traffic and also to construct a building that is energy efficient as well as compliant with the city’s stormwater and bird ordinances. Other proposed features of the apartment building — real-time public transit information screens in the building’s lobby and a bicycle station — seek to reduce car traffic from tenants.