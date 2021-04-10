Hang time hangout: At John Dobbe's Focus Boardshop, thrill seekers find snowboards, skateboards — and now, coffee

Fortunately, now new and old riders alike can talk about their best tricks and worst falls — over a drink.

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

Just that we’re providing a really open and inviting space. People feel like they can be new to the sports and come in and be welcomed. And I think the coffee shop adds to that, to bring down the intimidation level.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

We're getting more and more people into the sport so there's more and more friends, and more people at the hill and skate park to hang out with. I see these kids that came into my store when they were 10 or so, and now they're 25. All these people that have kind of been a part of the shop throughout the years now, they're moving on to buying houses, and they’re like, “Well, now we need a skate park out here.” I think we just kind of help plant those seeds.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?