Go-oh Groceries could become first recipient of city funds to help business owners of color buy property

City Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said the loan program is “currently envisioned” to be part of a $2 million Small Business Equity & Recovery program in 2022 and 2023, but he noted that final funding allocations will be determined by future councils.

As a pilot, the program will be reviewed and revised in the coming months or years.

“Everything looks good on paper, and it works perfectly on paper too,” Carter joked. “That's one of the reasons why I'm so excited about this business coming in: to really make sure that we monitor it and make sure that it works appropriately. I am sure that there will be some tweaking to do.”

Bah said he and Kujabi have experienced “hiccups” as they’ve navigated the still-new city process. “Naturally some of that is what happens when you're first in line,” he said.

But he thinks it will be critical for the city to streamline its process. “Most of the time, you have programs that are well-intentioned and well-designed to make a difference, but then beneath it, it becomes so clunky that you can't get it, and that defeats the purpose. I hope that’s not the case that happens here.”