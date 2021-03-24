Go-oh Groceries could become first recipient of city funds to help business owners of color buy property

A pair of entrepreneurs looking to turn an east side strip club into a grocery store could soon become the first recipients of city funds designed to help underrepresented business owners purchase commercial property.
Kaba Bah and Jerreh Kujabi, owners of Go-oh Groceries, are the first to apply to the Commercial Ownership Assistance Program, which Madison’s city council created last July in an effort to increase property ownership among entrepreneurs of color. Though people of color make up about 27% of Madison residents, they make up less than 10% of the city’s business owners. The program would allow existing businesses to apply for a forgivable city loan for up to 25% of the costs of purchasing, redeveloping or expanding a commercial property.
The program prioritizes applicants from historically underrepresented groups, including but not limited to people of color, immigrants, women, the disabled and veterans. The loans, capped at $250,000, will be fully forgiven after 15 years if the recipient still owns the property.
On Monday, the city’s Finance Committee recommended changing the program’s status so that it can officially accept applicants, and recommended approving Go-oh Groceries for a $195,000 loan. The proposal now heads to City Council for a vote, likely next week.
The prospective store owners, who moved to Madison from the West African country of The Gambia two decades ago, say the store will increase food access for low-income families and provide culturally appropriate groceries for a growing West African community.
City Council President Sheri Carter, who sponsored the program last year, expressed excitement Monday to see it moving forward.
“It's always exciting to have the first,” Carter said. “I think that it's just absolutely perfect that it's a grocery store ... bringing a new cultural dimension to Madison.”
The Commercial Ownership Assistance funds would make up around 15% of the estimated $1.3 million project, which will require gutting the first floor and basement of the former strip club. The project is also set to receive another set of city funds: The council voted last week to award $125,000 to the project through its Healthy Retail Access Program, which has provided city funds for other grocery stores, including Luna’s Groceries on the south side and Madison Oriental Market on the north side.
“Both grants are critical for this project,” Bah said. The pair will still need to cover around $1 million in additional costs, of which Bah estimates 60 to 70% will be financed through loans.
They’ve already been discussing their loan options with banks, but they’re hopeful that this sort of endorsement from the city could make it easier to get approval. “Banks don't always give out money easy,” Bah said, noting that grocery businesses tend to have tight margins.
Bah and Kujabi, who describe themselves as “community entrepreneurs,” have collaborated on various business ventures over the years in addition to their day jobs — Bah is a University of Wisconsin-Madison research scientist and Kujabi is a network administrator for Sun Prairie’s school district. The two say they’ve been pushing the city since Mayor Paul Soglin’s tenure to create programs that would address the generational wealth gap between white residents and people of color.
“A good chunk of that can be related to investments and ownership of businesses,” Bah said. “These are critical things to build wealth. To really build a solid business, you have to have some leverage, and we don’t have leverage.”
Ald. Grant Foster, whose 15th district includes the former Visions site, learned about the entrepreneurs’ plans about two months ago.
“My initial thought was, ‘Wow, what a great improvement,’” Foster said, adding that the strip club had prompted concerns and “negative associations” among his constituents. “A neighborhood grocery store is probably the opposite in terms of something that most everybody would be quite thrilled to have,” Foster said.
While he hasn’t yet held a public meeting about the project, he thinks it aligns with his constituents’ priorities. There are other grocery stores down Washington Avenue, including Hy-Vee and ALDI, but he said the new store could be especially beneficial for the many Truax neighborhood residents who don’t have cars, for whom the Kwik Trip is currently the most accessible option.
“I think having access to a broader selection and more of a full-service grocery would certainly be a huge benefit for them,” Foster said.
[Dreams on the line: Many business owners of color were already operating with little room for error. And then the pandemic hit.]
He’d like to see the city consider prioritizing commercial corridors like E. Washington Ave. for the program’s funding in the future. “They really are kind of at risk for perhaps getting redeveloped and losing access for small businesses to be able to open up shop,” Foster said. “This program seems like it could really hold a lot of potential to help us more strategically invest, as a city, in some of those places.”
The building is currently under contract. Bah and Kujabi are aiming to open the store six to nine months after the sale closes, but they noted the timeline could change based on weather or construction.
Slow start
Ald. Samba Baldeh, District 17, a lead sponsor of last year’s proposal to create the program, said the coronavirus pandemic delayed the process by which the program moved from idea to implementation.
“I wish we were able to open up the applications and start disbursement sooner than now, but I think with COVID, and also just the complexity of putting the rules and the application process together, is why it took this long,” Baldeh said.
The city division that administers the program, the Economic Development Division, is also tasked with administering the city’s Small Business Equity & Recovery grant program, which reimburses eligible minority-owned businesses for up to $10,000 in pandemic-related expenses and losses. The program received around 600 applicants, and staff found themselves backlogged with applications as both staff and applicants navigated a brand new process.
Business Development Specialist Mike Miller, the city’s point person for the Commercial Ownership Assistance Program, wrote the application earlier this month while recovering from COVID-19.
Though Go-oh Groceries is the only business that has applied so far, he said several other business owners have contacted him to express interest. He said the application will be available online by the end of March. The program has quarterly deadlines. The next is set for April 16, though Miller said he could extend the upcoming deadline if needed.
Miller, who worked with groups like the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce as he was designing the program, said he’ll soon start working with those same entities, as well as other groups that support diverse entrepreneurs, to publicize the program. Because of the program’s limited budget — he anticipates the $500,000 could help just two or three businesses each year — he’s wary of casting too wide a net.
“It's a very targeted group of people we’re looking for, and all of those organizations have a great ability to reach out to two businesses that fall within that target group,” he said.
What's next for the pilot?
Because the city did not issue any loans through the Commercial Ownership Assistance Program last year, the $500,000 initial allotment has rolled over to 2021. For 2021, the programs have been rolled into the larger Small Business Equity & Recovery Program. Such loans are one of the approved uses for that program’s $2.5 million budget, but no specific subset of those funds has been allocated exclusively for the loans.
City Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said the loan program is “currently envisioned” to be part of a $2 million Small Business Equity & Recovery program in 2022 and 2023, but he noted that final funding allocations will be determined by future councils.
As a pilot, the program will be reviewed and revised in the coming months or years.
“Everything looks good on paper, and it works perfectly on paper too,” Carter joked. “That's one of the reasons why I'm so excited about this business coming in: to really make sure that we monitor it and make sure that it works appropriately. I am sure that there will be some tweaking to do.”
Bah said he and Kujabi have experienced “hiccups” as they’ve navigated the still-new city process. “Naturally some of that is what happens when you're first in line,” he said.
But he thinks it will be critical for the city to streamline its process. “Most of the time, you have programs that are well-intentioned and well-designed to make a difference, but then beneath it, it becomes so clunky that you can't get it, and that defeats the purpose. I hope that’s not the case that happens here.”
Kujabi agreed. The city needs to do due diligence before investing funds, he said, but it should strive to make the process as easy as possible. “Already naturally there are barriers that prevent people of color and minorities from accessing capital. And so if the city is stepping up to, in essence, fill that gap, we would like to make sure that the bureaucracy is cut out of it.”
That, Baldeh said, is his biggest worry about the program he helped create, especially since the program is targeted in part toward immigrants. “You have people who have very good ideas, intelligent ideas and business ideas. Just to be stuck in a bureaucratic process because it is difficult for them to translate what they are thinking into English language text — I hope that will not be the case.”
And he hopes the city will provide enough funding to allow applicants to complete their projects, rather than providing lower amounts to more applicants. “I don't want bureaucrats, people who are sitting in their offices, making this decision for businesses,” Baldeh said. “If businesses can articulate the need for funding, I don't think we should cut it just for the sake of cutting it.”
“It is just not enough to say we've given them this amount of money, (if) that amount of money is still less than what they really, really needed.”
A “game changer”?
Meanwhile, other proponents of the program say it should be accompanied by future steps to increase access to capital for entrepreneurs of color. Applicants to the program will still face the challenge of obtaining bank loans to supplement the city funding, Carter notes, and such loans are notoriously less accessible to entrepreneurs of color.
“There’s a lot of discrimination when it comes to financing,” Carter said. “This is something that we have to really concentrate on and make sure that we can remove some of the barriers that come with being a person of color looking for financing from a financial institution.”
Jessica Cavazos of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce said she works with many businesses that have rented their properties for decades and who have been restricted by landlords from making the property changes needed to grow their businesses. For many of them, she said, property ownership would still be out of reach, even with the new program.
[A maze leading nowhere: National Guard's convoluted records system hinders justice for sexual assault survivors]
“There is a certain monetary investment that a business has to have for them to even qualify,” Cavazos said. “We have a lot of small businesses that will not get to half a million dollars or a million dollars in assets.”
She estimates that only around 20% of the businesses she works with have the sort of financials to consider purchasing their properties, even if they’re well-established businesses. She’d like to see additional programs that “ramp up” entrepreneurs to help them get to that point. That might mean a city investment in rent-to-own properties or in turning blighted properties into affordable commercial real estate.
“It's creating baby steps to get there. It’s creating these pathways to ownership,” Cavazos said. “Maybe this is one pathway. But I think before we get to the million-dollar mark, I think we should be talking about $250,000 storefronts.”
Still, Bah and Kujabi hope their ambitious project will inspire others to follow suit.
“It could be a game changer,” Bah said. “Most people who are in the low income and most minorities are looking for people that look like them that can inspire them.
“So for the younger generation, it's beyond just opening a grocery store. It’s looking at somebody and dreaming and believing that you can be like that. That's not very common in our community ... particularly in this city.”
