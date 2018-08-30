Not having enough food in the house to feed the kids is stressful. But it’s also stressful to drive or use public transportation long distances to get to a food pantry and stand in line for an hour, said Jenny Czerkas, operations director at the faith-based organization Selfless Ambition.
Selfless Ambition hopes to ease that stress and bring food to families by placing food pantries in schools. Eventually they hope to open 25 pantries, and are opening the first at Glendale Elementary, 1201 Tompkins Drive, this fall.
“It’s often difficult for people to get to food pantries for their food. If they have to cross a big road and they don’t have a car, they don’t go ... taking food where people are, rather than having people come to get food from us, is probably a superior way of delivering help,” said Andy Czerkas, Jenny’s husband and tutor program manager at Selfless Ambition.
That will not only help keep families full, but hopefully chip away at Madison’s persistent racial achievement gaps.
“There’s a much greater chance of learning if they're not feeling the stress of where mom’s going to get the next meal from,” Jenny said.
Starting next week, the pantry will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Selfless Ambition was formed in 2017 by Pastor Josh Miller of The Bridge, Henry Sanders Jr., CEO and publisher of Madison 365, and Pastor Jon Anderson of Door Creek Church, hoping to capitalize on the people power of churches to do good in Dane County.
Jenny and Andy Czerkas founded The River Food Pantry in 2006, but recently stepped down as the organization grew rapidly and their time was spent running staff, Andy said. Selfless Ambition, working on a smaller scale, was a good fit for their passion to work with children and families, he said.
Selfless Ambition kicked off with neighborhood block parties to listen to neighborhoods needs. The group announced this summer that it would work to put food pantries in area schools, starting with Glendale.
Sanders, now CEO of Selfless Ambition, told the Cap Times that local principals and social workers consistently pointed to hunger as a problem.
“The top need everyone was talking about was food,” Sanders said. “Every school I met with, food was always one of the things they talked about. Then it started going to, what’s the most efficient way to feed these students?”
While schools provide breakfast, lunch and sometimes snacks, this program goes beyond the school setting and into the kids' homes, Jenny said.
“We have no ability to support a child who might have food insecurity in their lives when they go home," MMSD Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham said in a video announcing the news.
The Selfless Ambition food pantry will work in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank and the Madison Metropolitan School District. MMSD provides the space, upgrades, wiring, refrigeration and shelving for the pantries, Andy said. Selfless Ambition provides the food and manages the pantry.
Second Harvest is donating free warehouse space to store dry, refrigerated and frozen goods, and much of the food for the pantry will be purchased directly from Second Harvest.
Warehouse space is crucial for school food pantries, which often live in cramped spaces (Glendale’s is basically a former closet) and can’t store extra food, Jenny said.
The pantry will take $12,000 to run, through a combination of donations and grants. Additionally, the Czerkas are hoping to fundraise for a refrigerated truck to transport food and act as a mobile food pantry.
People will be able to come during both sessions and pick out what they want among the frozen meat, pantry goods and fresh fruit and vegetables “and not have to worry about a lot of restrictions,” Andy said.
Glendale is just the beginning: Selfless Ambition aims to implement two other school pantries this year, and three pantries annually after that, eventually serving all 25 Madison schools with poverty rates of 50 percent or higher.
“Some schools have taken it upon themselves to establish food pantries, which is wonderful, but there hasn’t been one central location coordinating funding, coordinating best practices, helping them with infrastructure. This effort ensures that all school pantries have consistent methods and all the research and information they need,” Sanders said in a previous statement.
Eventually, Selfless Ambition hopes to have its own warehousing and refrigeration space, making it easy and cost effective to distribute larger quantities of food, Andy said.
In the meantime, Selfless Ambition is looking for donations and volunteers who are willing to show up consistently and get to know the families at Glendale, Jenny said.
And while food security is an admirable goal in itself, Selfless Ambition hopes the pantries will contribute to school success and narrow the district’s achievement gap for kids of color. To aid that effort, Selfless Ambition is also organizing and training tutors in schools and neighborhoods.
“There are plenty of documented problems with children coming to school hungry,” Andy said. “This whole thing is bound together with learning.”