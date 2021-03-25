Foundation for Black Women's Wellness to expand services with $1M gift

Over the course of 2021, the group plans on finding a safe way to potentially re-open its brick-and-mortar facility that opened just prior to the pandemic but has remained closed since March 13, 2020. It will also continue to work with Wellness Ambassadors, women who help educate and provide resources to Black women and families across Dane County.

“This is the most pivotal time and the time we have an opportunity to move Wisconsin forward in Black women’s health,” Peyton-Caire said.

Mary Burke has been a staunch advocate for the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness and has given financial support to the Foundation’s efforts over the years, including a gift of $50,000 in 2019 to support Foundation programming and initiatives.

“The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness continues to lead work that is centering and positioning Black women’s health as a major priority in our community and generating powerful ripple effects,” Burke said in a statement. “Our goal is to support them in doing what they do best well into the future so that Black women and their families reap the benefits.”