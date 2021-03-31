Forward BIOLABS brings the perks of co-working to the lab

Through those shared services, Forward BIOLABS helps companies get to work faster and stretch their limited funds farther. Eckerly estimates that a biohealth company looking to get started on its own would need six to nine months just to open its lab.

While most member companies rent one or more lab benches ($1750 per month for the first bench, and $1000 for each additional bench), the facility also offers discounted memberships ($150 to $300 per month) for those looking to rent only an office while their fundraising or writing grants, before beginning lab research. It can be advantageous, Eckerly said, to just be around other entrepreneurs who are going through the same development cycles, regulations and approval processes.

“There's much less sense of feeling like they're on an island when they're part of a specific community,” Eckerly said.

Businesses, which can add additional benches as they grow, typically spend six months to a year in the shared facility before they outgrow the space and choose to rent their own. So far, seven companies have graduated from the space, including therapeutics company Empirico Inc., which moved out after receiving $17 million in funding. But many don’t travel far: Several former tenants remain headquartered in the Madison area.