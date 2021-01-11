Former Ald. Mo Cheeks turns baking hobby into philanthropy

Second Harvest, a food pantry that serves 16 counties in Wisconsin, is thrilled to be part of Cheeks’ venture.

“It’s such an exciting thing he is doing and we’re so pleased to be a recipient of some of his efforts,” said Kris Tazelaar, Director of Marketing and Communication for Second Harvest Foodbank of Central Wisconsin.

Donating money to Second Harvest enables the organization to continue its work of addressing food insecurity during what Tazelaar called an unprecedented time in the industry.

“We have put out 14 million pounds of food to 16 counties since March 15,” Tazelaar said. “That speaks to the need that’s out there and the reality is we don’t anticipate that need going down anytime soon. We know this is gonna be a long haul but things like Bread & Justice, and other contributions from the public that are incredibly generous, are a big help.”

According to Tazelaar, the number of people experiencing food insecurity in the 16-county area served by Second Harvest has gone up 40% since the pandemic began.