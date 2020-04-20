For black women and their businesses, help and networking move online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Before the novel coronavirus, Sabrina Madison’s work was all about face-to-face meetings and hands-on support. A social entrepreneur who has made supporting black women her full-time job, she prides herself on her ability to read people, and she’d gladly hop in her own car to go see someone in crisis.

Her Progress Center for Black Women — which opened in Fitchburg in 2018 as a one-stop shop for black women to “transform their lives and families” — is the kind of place where a woman can drop in for advice about starting a business and then, by chance, end up talking to a visiting group of eighth graders.

That is, until March, when a fast-moving virus made every one of those activities risky. The Center has closed its doors for now, but Sabrina Madison is as busy as ever serving her clients.

“Not only have their problems not disappeared, they've become multi-layered,” Madison said. It's especially complicated for entrepreneurs, who might now be trying to run a struggling business while also homeschooling kids, or trying to figure out how to pay rent on both their homes and businesses without income.