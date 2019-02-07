A developer is proposing a 59-unit, five-story apartment building on the 600 block of West Wilson Street.
There will be a Bassett neighborhood meeting about the project tonight, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., 300 S. Bedford St.
Walter Wayne Development, LLC, and Block 600, LLC, are the partners behind the project spanning 616 to 632 W. Wilson St.
The market-rate apartments would include studios, one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den and two-bedroom units. There would be 59 enclosed parking spaces, some which would be below-ground.
The project would demolish five existing house currently utilized as apartments. All five buildings were built between 1884 to 1904, according to the city assessor’s office. Dave Diamond, president of Walter Wayne Development, said issues around any historical value of the buildings didn’t come up in preliminary meetings with the city.
The target market for the apartments is professionals working in the area, “not unlike the complexes adjacent to us and across the street,” Diamond said. 640 West Apartments, Nine Line and Quarter Row apartments are all near the proposed development.
Walter Wayne Development is based in Rochelle, Illinois. This is the company’s first project in Madison in the last 20 years, Diamond said, though the company has a long history outside of the Madison market.
“Our company likes the economic environment (in Madison),” he said. “You have a lot of different things that come together that make a wonderful environment for various types of housing projects.”
The project plans to appear before the city’s Plan Commission this spring. Diamond said that ideally, they’re looking for city approvals by June.
“In our dream world, we’d like to be under construction in July,” he said, noting that would allow the building to open up for tenants by Aug. 1, 2020.