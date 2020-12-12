First COVID cases confirmed among immigrants detained by ICE in Wisconsin

Two people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Dodge County Jail are in isolation or under monitoring after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to data posted to the agency’s COVID dashboard this week.

The infections are the first confirmed coronavirus cases among the immigration detainees held at the Juneau facility, the only Wisconsin site where ICE currently detains immigrants. Immigrant advocates have warned for months that such an outbreak could be imminent.

Data released by ICE on Friday shows case counts as of Thursday. The agency did not respond to emailed questions, but jail administrator Anthony Brugger told the Cap Times by email on Friday morning that six people detained at the facility have tested positive since March. Some people held on civil immigration charges are housed with the jail’s general population, while others are housed in separate units for ICE detainees.