First COVID cases confirmed among immigrants detained by ICE in Wisconsin

Two people detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Dodge County Jail are in isolation or under monitoring after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to data posted to the agency’s COVID dashboard this week.
The infections are the first confirmed coronavirus cases among the immigration detainees held at the Juneau facility, the only Wisconsin site where ICE currently detains immigrants. Immigrant advocates have warned for months that such an outbreak could be imminent.
Data released by ICE on Friday shows case counts as of Thursday. The agency did not respond to emailed questions, but jail administrator Anthony Brugger told the Cap Times by email on Friday morning that six people detained at the facility have tested positive since March. Some people held on civil immigration charges are housed with the jail’s general population, while others are housed in separate units for ICE detainees.
“We have been very successful in dealing with COVID in our facility,” Brugger wrote. Noting that the jail’s daily population is around 300, he said it was “remarkable” to have had only six confirmed cases so far. He said his staff implemented virus precautions, including a 14-day quarantine for all detainees arriving at the facility. During that period, detainees are housed in individual cells, leaving one at a time to use the library, shower or phones. If a detainee develops symptoms of COVID-19 or tests positive for the virus, all of the people within that housing unit are quarantined for 14 days, Brugger said.
While these are the first confirmed cases among individuals detained by ICE at a Wisconsin facility, the agency has documented 7,888 positive cases among detainees nationwide since the pandemic began. According to ICE data, 490 people currently in ICE custody are in isolation or being monitored for the virus, and eight have died after testing positive.
As of Dec. 4, 16,377 people were in ICE custody, and the agency says 70,085 of the people it has detained since the pandemic began have been tested for the virus. At the Dodge County facility, Brugger said, staff and detainees are only tested if they show COVID symptoms, in accordance with current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Given that detainees are not being universally tested, the Vera Institute of Justice asserts that ICE data can’t possibly reflect the true scope of the virus’ spread within detention facilities.
Erin Barbato, director of the Immigrant Justice Clinic at the University of Wisconsin Law School, figured it was inevitable that cases would emerge at Dodge, given that infection rates have surged throughout the state, increasing the risk that employees could bring the virus into the facility. “I was actually pretty surprised that it's taken this long, but still really shocking and scary now that we do have confirmed cases,” Barbato said.
She and her law students give monthly trainings to help ICE detainees at the Dodge facility understand their legal rights and to screen them for possible pro bono legal assistance. At those sessions, now all virtual, they ask the detainees a series of medical questions to determine whether they are at heightened risk for COVID complications.
Since the pandemic began, Barbato and immigrant advocates across the country have been calling for the federal government to use its discretion to release people from detention to await their immigration hearings outside of jail. They say that detention facilities make it nearly impossible to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
According to the agency’s website, ICE “decided to reduce the population of all detention facilities to 70 percent or less to increase social distancing.” ICE is also detaining fewer immigrants because of controversial policy changes that bar most immigrants seeking entry at the U.S.-Mexico border — including asylum-seekers — from entering the country before their immigration hearings, leaving many waiting in informal refugee camps in Mexico.
Brugger said that detainees at Dodge are given both cloth and surgical masks, and, if their housing unit is quarantined, they are given N95 masks. He said cleaning supplies including disinfectant are always available in addition to routine supplies like soap. While detainees at some facilities have to purchase such supplies using money added to their accounts by someone outside of detention, Brugger said these supplies are provided free and without limits at his facility.
Barbato said she and her students have requested release, called parole, for clients at other facilities in the U.S. but ICE has not granted any of their requests. One of the clinic’s clients, a man with documented asthma and high anxiety and no criminal record, detained at a facility in Kansas, was denied parole three times before eventually contracting COVID in detention.
“It seems, based on our experience, that ICE has really been incredibly strict and not releasing people unless it's a really extreme situation,” Barbato said.
So far, she’s only won release for clients on COVID grounds by filing a petition in federal court, as she did for a Cuban HIV-positive client who was detained in California.
Barbato and her students have one client currently detained at Dodge. He’s been there for a year, Barbato said, and they’re currently appealing his case to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Because he doesn’t have a medical condition that puts him at higher risk, they can’t petition ICE or a judge to release him on medical grounds.
He plans to continue fighting his immigration case, despite the COVID risk. He could give up and go back to his home country, Barbato said, but that’s a yet scarier option. “He's convinced he will be harmed if he has to return,” she said. When his lawyers spoke with him earlier this week, he said he was symptom-free and feeling fine.
But Barbato worries for him, wondering whether the two confirmed cases undercount the spread of the virus. “It would be surprising if there was only two and they were really able to contain that,” Barbato said. “I'm hoping that's true, but I'm also terrified that this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of a much larger outbreak.”
Such an outbreak, she said, poses risks beyond the jail population.
“ICE could make everybody safer by paroling all of the people that are in ICE detention,” Barbato said. “That really would be the humane thing to do to protect not only people that are detained there, but protect the people that are working there and the people of that town.”
