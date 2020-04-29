'The year the music died': Two east Madison festivals canceled

Add Fete de Marquette and the Waterfront Festival to the signature Madison summer events that won’t be happening this year, and COVID-19 restrictions will likely mean the cancellation of other popular east side festivals as well.
“You just see this stuff peeling off, one by one,” said Gary Kallas, director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center. “This could be the year the music died.”
Wil-Mar has run the Fete, scheduled for July 9-12 at McPike Park, for 14 years. The center also helps run Atwood Fest, scheduled for July 25-26, and the Willy Street Fair, scheduled to begin on Sept. 19.
The center also plays a supporting role in the Marquette Neighborhood Association’s Waterfront Festival, scheduled for June 13 and 14, and Orton Park Festival, scheduled to begin Aug. 27.
MNA canceled the Waterfront Festival last week but hasn't yet made a decision on Orton Park.
An announcement from MNA said cancelling the 30-year-old Waterfront Festival will be a "tremendous financial loss for Marquette Neighborhood Association."
"So if it’s within your means and you feel so inspired, make a donation today and join this remarkable crew of supporters in ensuring our beloved festival returns in full force next year."
The cancellation of Fete de Marquette comes after a 14-year run that has made it a mainstay summer event and has raised more than $1.2 million over the years for Wil-Mar’s child care, emergency food and senior fitness programs, according to a press release from the Willy Street Co-op, which sponsors the event.
Kallas said the likely cancellation of the other festivals will deal a painful blow to the center, wiping out nearly half of Wil-Mar’s annual budget of between $500,000 and $600,000.
“The loss of a season of festivals for Wil-Mar is upwards of a quarter of a million dollars,” he said.
He said the center is reaching out to the public to stay afloat.
“We’re going to be launching an online giving campaign, and we hope that the people who would buy a raffle ticket or spin the wheel or buy a drink at Fete will consider showing their support in this new way," he said. "The people we serve rely on it.”
Willy Street Co-op announced plans to use the money that would have gone toward sponsoring the event to support the fundraising effort. Kallas said the Fete, the largest of the east side festivals, costs about $600,000 in upfront costs.
The center, which closed its doors in March, still maintains a Wednesday food pantry and its Saturday community meal, although that event is now a meal pickup.
Kallas said the COVID-19 pandemic means a year of uncertainty for the Wil-Mar center, which last year completed a renovation that cost about $1.7 million. The center brings in funding through grants, donations, money from the city, as well as proceeds from fitness classes and child care.
Those programs have been put on hold, and the center’s summer camps are unlikely to happen. It’s also uncertain whether the center can resume after-school programs in the fall as the Madison School District could start the school year with online learning, Kallas said.
He said the Fete’s cancellation will also hurt the many vendors who sell food, beverages and other items at the festival.
“It’s not just our bottom line, it’s the bottom lines of all those small businesses we support with all their vending out there,” he said. “Those small restaurants doing festivals like the Fete or Atwood Fest, that's like Christmas in July. That’s when they make their dough.”
Kallas said the COVID-19 situation undermines a funding structure the Wil-Mar center put in place years ago, using the proceeds from the festivals to provide stability for the programs the center offers.
“We thought we were really, really smart years ago,” he said. “We knew we wanted to grow this so we could become less dependent on public funding. But who’d have thought that you could lose an entire summer?”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!