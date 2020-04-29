'The year the music died': Two east Madison festivals canceled

The cancellation of Fete de Marquette comes after a 14-year run that has made it a mainstay summer event and has raised more than $1.2 million over the years for Wil-Mar’s child care, emergency food and senior fitness programs, according to a press release from the Willy Street Co-op, which sponsors the event.

Kallas said the likely cancellation of the other festivals will deal a painful blow to the center, wiping out nearly half of Wil-Mar’s annual budget of between $500,000 and $600,000.

“The loss of a season of festivals for Wil-Mar is upwards of a quarter of a million dollars,” he said.

He said the center is reaching out to the public to stay afloat.

“We’re going to be launching an online giving campaign, and we hope that the people who would buy a raffle ticket or spin the wheel or buy a drink at Fete will consider showing their support in this new way," he said. "The people we serve rely on it.”

Willy Street Co-op announced plans to use the money that would have gone toward sponsoring the event to support the fundraising effort. Kallas said the Fete, the largest of the east side festivals, costs about $600,000 in upfront costs.