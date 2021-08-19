Explainer: How Madison may receive Afghan refugee families

How does refugee resettlement work in Madison?

Dane County is home to a good-sized Afghan population already, and it is possible that Madison will see many new families settling around the city.

“Madison has a very tight Afghan community, which makes the transition easier,” said Dawn Berney, the executive director of Jewish Social Services of Madison (JSS). “There’s already a built-in community for people. That makes a big difference.”

According to Berney, JSS of Madison has already helped resettle 14 Afghan families and is expecting to be heavily involved in the resettlement of many more over the remaining summer and fall.

“I don’t know what the time frame is going to be,” Berney said. “It sounds like people won’t even be arriving for three to four weeks.

“I know Fort Lee {in Virginia} has been overloaded with more people than they can handle. We’re really just in the process of reaching out to extended stay hotels because if we get people on short notice we’re not going to be able to get them into apartments.”