Event businesses pay steep price for COVID restrictions, unpredictability

She’d like to see metrics that would let her and her clients plan ahead. That way, if a couple wanted a 100-person wedding, for example, she could talk with them about the virus benchmarks the county would need to meet in order before that wedding could happen as planned.

Public health officials should modify and clarify the event rules soon, Davidson said, as couples who planned for 2021 weddings will soon be considering how to proceed. With so many weddings postponed from 2020 to 2021, she said, the stakes are especially high.

Already, local event businesses are seeing cancellations for 2021 events, Davidson said. Of the 152 survey respondents, 80% said they’d had events cancelled, postponed, moved to a private residence or moved out of the county.

“It's not businesses versus public health”

PHMDC did not respond to specific questions about whether the agency plans to modify its restrictions on gatherings, but Heinrich said in a statement that sectors like hospitality, sports and events “are unfortunately built on models that don’t allow for strict adherence to best practices to prevent the spread of disease.