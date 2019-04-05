The Madison Ethics Board dismissed an ethics complaint against Mayor Paul Soglin Thursday night, citing lack of jurisdiction, but left open the possibility that the complainant could refile.
Soglin will leave office on April 16 after losing a bid for reelection to Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday.
The meeting was a jurisdictional hearing, meaning the board had to determine whether the complaint describes a violation of the code of ethics in the Madison ordinances, and whether there would be evidence to show that a violation occurred.
The complainant, former city employee Laura Doherty, was not present at Thursday’s hearing. On Wednesday, Doherty asked that the meeting be rescheduled due to a “drastic downturn” in her mother’s health, as she is the primary caregiver. Board chair Mary Czynszak-Lyne decided to proceed with the hearing. Though Doherty could submit additional written materials via email, she did not do so.
Assistant city attorney Steven Brist explained that because there seemed to be “obvious” jurisdictional issues, it made sense to “have a hearing and give some feedback to the public and to the complainant.”
Doherty alleged that Soglin's office began a “deceptive and inappropriate investigation” into her work because she disagreed with assessment practices that she said undervalued commercial property. Soglin has denied the allegations.
The Ethics Board said it did not have jurisdiction to deal with the complaint, for several reasons.
Complaints must be filed within 12 months of the alleged violation. Doherty originally filed her complaint in December 2018 (though it was not notarized as required and was resubmitted in February 2019), but her complaint cites events in May of 2017, already past the limit. If Doherty could bring additional facts of events that happened within 12 months, she could refile, though the committee did not come to a conclusion on whether those 12 months would be counted from the date of her original or updated complaint.
In her complaint, Doherty alleged that Soglin was in violation of a state statute that bars local public officials from accepting “anything of value if it could reasonably be expected to influence the local public official’s vote, official actions or judgement.” The Madison Ethics Board does not have jurisdiction over a state law complaint.
Doherty also alleged a violation of Madison ethics code as laid out in the city’s ordinances. But the section she cited, 3.35(4), which outlines the responsibilities of public office and prohibits them from breaching the law, can only be within the jurisdiction of the Ethics Board if an outside body, like a court or administrative agency, has already determined that an individual broke the law. But no other body has made such a determination, the board said.
However, the board dismissed Doherty’s complaint “without prejudice,” meaning she can file again.
In their discussion, the board pointed out that if the facts of Doherty’s complaint are true, she could possibly have a case under a different section of the Madison ethics code, 3.35(5), part of which speaks directly to influence and reward. That section carries the “same sorts of ideas of enchanting things of value in exchange for political favors,” as Doherty referenced in the state statute, board member Drew Cochrane said.
“I’m sympathetic that she’s close,” Cochrane said. “Whether she can prove it or not, of course, is an entirely different matter.”
Brist said the code applies to elected officials for 12 months after they leave office, though the board could clearly not ask an individual to resign or remove them from office, but could write a resolution of censure or fine them for a violation of municipal ordinance.
In the complaint, Doherty wrote that she and former city assessor Mark Hanson told Soglin and Deputy Mayor Enis Ragland in 2016 and 2017 that commercial properties were being assessed inequitably.
Higher assessments were then put in place, drastically increasing the property values on hotels and apartments in 2017. At the time, Hanson said his office hadn’t thoroughly examined commercial properties in years and the new higher values were justified.
Major developers then met with Soglin about the values. Soglin said he heard their concerns and had staff to look at the new assessment process, but said he didn’t interfere. But the complaint claims the developers “attempted to exert influence on (Soglin) to return to the prior poor commercial property assessment practices which greatly benefited them.”
Eventually the city’s Board of Assessors lowered assessments for dozens of hotels and apartments that appealed, though many properties still ultimately saw an increase in their property value.
The complaint claims that the mayor’s office, along with human resources and the city attorney’s office, started investigating Doherty “in an attempt to find a way to remove her from a position of valuing commercial properties.” Doherty was demoted from her role as commercial supervisor to property appraiser and eventually fired.
Records from the city say Doherty was disciplined and eventually terminated due to unprofessional and incompetent workplace conduct. In an interview, Doherty denied many of the allegations and claimed she lost her job because she pushed back against the status quo.