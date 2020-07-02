Epic Systems slows reopening plan, calls in-person work its key to success

“We’re all waiting for a vaccine to be developed ... but that’s probably a year or two in the future,” they wrote, and the “multi-month experiment” had shown the weaknesses of remote work.

“Even if work gets done — we are losing, big time, the culture that made the company successful.”

The leaders explained that “our culture was not an accident” and that everything from the company’s monthly staff meetings to campus layout — complete with smaller buildings to keep employees close to their colleagues — was designed to promote collaboration.

“When prospective customers visit us, they often tell us they are here to evaluate our culture, which they feel is the most important thing about the company they will select,” they wrote. “They very much like the Epic culture and tell us it’s critical to them that we retain it.

“It’s hard (actually, it’s impossible) to retain our culture when we’re working from our homes ... Creativity, innovation, and serendipity suffer, which can be fatal to a company like ours that is constantly needing to create new products and new features.”

