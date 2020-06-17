Epic tells thousands of employees to return by August, some balk at the risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Health records giant Epic Systems informed employees by email last week that the company plans a full return to its Verona campus by late August. Some employees worry that returning to work will spread the novel coronavirus.

The email came from a generic COVID-19 mailing address that relays messages regarding pandemic plans, according the Epic employee who shared it on condition of anonymity. According to the email, employees’ return dates would depend on their team and the building where they work. The return is planned to occur in four stages during July and August. Pre-pandemic, more than 9,000 employees worked on campus.

Some 3,000 staff are already working at the campus in person. The company said it would watch for public health announcements and school reopening plans and adjust its timeline accordingly.

“Over the past couple of months, we have encouraged staff to work from home while we remained open as an essential business,” Epic said in a statement to the Cap Times. About 40% of the company’s staff now work on campus.

“Our campus supports physical distancing with over 8,100 well-ventilated offices and large meeting spaces spread across 25 buildings. We continue to support our customers and are slowly resuming essential travel.”