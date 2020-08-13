Epic reverses course on reopening, allows remote work through December

One Epic employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were grateful that Public Health was enforcing its orders and that Epic was now complying but that the move should have come sooner.

“Keeping us remote through (the end of the year) will prevent Epic from being ground zero for a major outbreak. But so much damage has been done. The people in charge haven't said they were wrong or apologized for their actions. Demoted team leaders haven't been reinstated. Talented staff have quit or been forced out. Several of my coworkers are still job hunting because they no longer trust Epic to act in the best interests of its employees or the community.

“I really hope I'm wrong, but I'm worried that if COVID continues to spread, we will have to fight this fight all over again in January. That said, I feel like a huge weight has lifted off my shoulders. I will sleep better tonight than I have in months.”

An Epic spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Abigail Becker contributed to this story.

