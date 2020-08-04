Epic makes national news as employees criticize planned return to campus

“I’ve been doing that to stay safe, I assume others are doing the same, but I’m still keeping the sign outside my door,” he said in the video.

The video ends with words from narrator Anna Green of Epic’s events team.

“We’re at our best when that energy and creativity is flowing, and being at our best is important, because the health of millions of people, whether they know it or not, relies on us doing our best work always, but especially now.”

Epic offers leave of absence

The email also announced other changes for employees, including options available for employees who have not found childcare for the first two months of the fall semester, as Madison public schools will offer only virtual instruction for the first quarter.

A July 24 announcement had informed employees that they would need to either take a leave of absence or switch to part-time status in order to work from home. Monday’s update told employees to “use your best assessment to estimate what percent of your typical workweek you will be able to do when at home.”