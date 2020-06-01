× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Dane County, babies born to black mothers are at greater risk of health complications. A new software tool in development aims to disrupt these disparities by making sure moms get the nonmedical help they need, before and after pregnancy.

The factors that lead to worse birth outcomes are not solely medical. Solving the problem will require helping pregnant women and new mothers find housing, food and stability if they’re struggling.

Epic Systems has partnered with the Dane County Health Council, composed of local health care, government and community partners. They are also working with the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, the school district and local public health agency.

The goal is to create and implement a technology platform called Coordinated Care Management that would streamline health care and community services.

“A person's health care is more than just what's happening in the walls of the clinic or the hospital,” said Cameron Kunkel, project manager on Epic’s Continuing Care team. “Social factors play a major role in a person's health.”

Though the health care system recognizes how social determinants like housing and economic stress affect health, Gabe Doyle, the director of community impact with a focus on health for United Way, said the systems in place are “disjointed” and “fragmented.”

“Imagine a black mother who is maybe high-risk for pregnancy, maybe has some housing insecurity or food insecurity or whatever the social resource needed, and then picture that person's journey to go figure out how to get those services,” Doyle said. “That might be three week's worth of appointments.”

Further, there is not a pathway for the medical and service providers to communicate. Doyle said that’s where the new software comes into play.

Coordinated Care Management aims to remove barriers to communication between the health care provider and patient, and streamline services. It also could serve as a model system to be replicated for other health initiatives and in more counties.

“There's a real opportunity to synergize those efforts, document in a consistent way, utilize a universal risk assessment tool that all providers will be able to see in real time,” Doyle said, ”and then really support the family or the individual in a more holistic way.”

Persistent disparities

The Madison-based Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness has been working to disrupt health disparities affecting black mothers and their babies for years. In 2018, the foundation and its project partner, EQT by Design, led a nine-month community engagement effort in partnership with the Dane County Health Council to address low birth weights.

They announced their findings in a report, called “Saving our Babies,” last April. A primary finding was that black men and women in Dane County pointed to stubborn racial and economic inequities as leading factors in infant birth weights and outcomes in Dane County.

Babies born to black mothers in Dane County are twice as likely to be born at low birth weight than babies born to white mothers, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. This sets up the child for an increased risk of significant health and developmental challenges, and of dying within the first year of life.

A recent analysis of Dane County public health data showed a black infant mortality rate as high as 15.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births from 2015 to 2017, according to the report.

In February at the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, community partners announced the next steps, including the software, to address health disparities.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“This is a response to black mothers and their families,” Doyle said. “We didn't impose this plan. We tried to listen to the community.”

Other action items included hiring a project manager to implement the software, forming the Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance and funding for training and expanding the availability of black doulas.

How does it work?

Mothers can voluntarily opt in to the system either through United Way’s 211 service or through another health care provider or community health worker. The goal is to keep a mother on the same prenatal care path she was using but add in any needed additional supports through the software system.

The approach will also be tailored to the person’s needs: Those needing more support will receive case managers, while those more comfortable navigating social services will receive referrals to pursue on their own.

“What this really is, is an additional supplemental care management opportunity, so that we can get them extra help with any of those social factors that might be barriers to their ability to achieve a healthy prenatal pregnancy,” Kunkel said.

Expectant mothers in Dane County are already screened for some pregnancy risk factors, but the screenings vary from one health care system to another. Under the new program, all Dane County clinics will administer the same risk assessment for pregnant patients and will record those responses in the computer system, allowing health care and social service providers to document case progress in one place.

If a doctor notes that an expectant mother does not have stable housing, for example, the case manager can refer the mother to a housing services agency, and that agency can record whether the mother seeks assistance.

It’s a big change, Doyle said, from the status quo where medical and social services don’t talk to each other and medical staff don’t usually track social risk factors.

“It's really removing some of those barriers to that streamlined communication, not having the patient have to retell their story over and over,” Doyle said of the software.

While health care providers have long tracked risk factors like smoking and alcohol consumption, the new tool will also track things like housing and food insecurity.

“It's a tool set that really provides an opportunity to track a person’s support network, close the loop with community resources and really manage and track those program outcomes, so that you can really understand what's going on for the patient and how they are receiving all the care that they need,” Kunkel said.

Women who opt into the program would be assigned a community health worker or a doula based on how many risk factors they indicate on a risk assessment survey. That support person could attend doctor’s appointments and offer support throughout a woman’s pregnancy, even through the first year of her child’s life.

Logistics

Epic didn’t develop Coordinated Care Management with just Dane County in mind. The tool was created to meet needs Epic saw internationally, though Kunkel said the company wanted to ensure the tool would work for U.S. patients as well.

Kunkel said Epic determined that a coordinated care system could be helpful to address high utilizers of health care, chronic disease management and programs that address mothers and their babies. The available technology was “insufficient.”

“That's why we really decided to put a focus on developing tools to aid these areas, while still keeping it flexible so that it can be used in a variety of ways,” Kunkel said.

The software is being used in Portland, Oregon, by an organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities who live in about 50 groups homes across the city. Kunkel said the technology links the group homes to other health care organizations in the community.

In Dane County, Doyle is working with stakeholders to design the new risk assessment and determine how staff will use it. Local sites were projected to begin using the tool in January 2021, but Doyle said the coronavirus has delayed the rollout while it highlights the need for such a tool.

The Dane County Health Council secured seed funding through a $1 million Wisconsin Partnership Program grant. The project has also advanced to the third round of competition for a $1 million DreamUp grant. Grant recipients were to be announced in June, but the pandemic delayed the process. Results are now anticipated in fall.

The health council unanimously voted to pick up the remaining cost for a five-year demonstration period and is exploring a mix of funding streams to make the program viable after that period. The cost to launch the program is about $1.3 million, with the technology and staff estimated to cost around $360,000 in the first year and $238,000 over the next four years. Epic waived part of the cost of its software and staff time.

Community health workers

The software alone won’t save women or their babies. The success of the program will depend on community health workers, trusted individuals in their community who often link people to needed health care information and services.

Take Sheray Wallace, a community health worker in Meadowood who runs a neighborhood-based health office out of the Meadowridge Library. Doyle hopes the project will give greater clout to workers like her.

“This is a great opportunity for health systems to really understand the value that somebody like a Sheray Wallace brings to the overall health and well being of an individual,” Doyle said. “People trust Sheray more than they trust these systems.”

Dane and three neighboring counties (Columbia, Iowa and Green) have a total of 40 community health workers, according to federal data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The positions pay an average of about $18 per hour.

Doulas, trained professionals who support mothers before and after birth, have also been shown to contribute to better birth outcomes for the mother and child, but many volunteer their services. Locally, Harambee Village Doulas has trained over 30 doulas in the Dane and Milwaukee county areas.

Still, Madison lacks enough doulas to serve the community. Funding from the health council will support the training of doulas, expanding their availability.

Doyle joked that he’d like to clone Wallace many times over to fill the gap in doulas and community health workers.

“They're going to be the front line to a lot of this work,” Doyle said. “We know that physicians have about 15 minutes of time with a client and you know, and so there's not a lot of room to add additional workflows or documentation.”

Another critical factor: Explaining the program to eligible participants and getting enough health care providers and social service agencies on board to create a comprehensive care network. To that end, said Doyle, he’s planning for multiple phases of training for community organizations and a “ground game” of “frontline service providers.”

High hopes

Born and raised in Madison, Doyle notes that Madison’s reputation as one the best places to raise a family is, for now, only true for some. He hopes this tool might change that.

“My dream state is that, number one, black children are born healthy, thrive through year one and continue to have fulfilling and enjoyable lives,” Doyle said.

He hopes the pilot could eventually spawn a countywide or statewide social service platform.

“With 211’s 95% coverage from Canada down through Mexico, we think the sky's the limit on where this can really actually take off to,” Doyle said.

For Epic, meanwhile, there’s no better starting place than the company's backyard.

“It's just a really great opportunity,” Kunkel said, “because we can provide all the resources needed to make sure that this works and goes well and that we're creating that roadmap for other future community initiatives.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Abigail Becker | The Capital Times Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. Follow Abigail Becker | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today