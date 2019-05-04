Years ago, Fabiola Hamdan thought about the annual El Día de los Niños celebrations in her native Bolivia, and wanted to experience the holiday to Madison.
“What a way for us to celebrate children and then bring that tradition back to the Latino community,” she said.
Hamdan and the Latino Children and Families Council, which she chairs, succeeded in establishing the tradition. This is the 16th year of the event, with over 1,000 attendees expected.
“Families are waiting for El Día de los Niños,” she said.
El Día de los Niños is Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St. The Latino Children and Families Council hosts the free event, which doubles as a party for kids and an opportunity to provide parents with social service connections.
El Día de los Niños (The Day of the Children) is an international holiday focused on children’s appreciation, and is celebrated in cities throughout the United States.
This will be Hamdan's last year helping to organize the event because of the time-consuming nature of her day job as the first-ever immigration affairs specialist for Dane County. In the future, LCFC will partner with Centro Hispano and the Latino Academy of Workforce Development to put on the event.
It’s a bittersweet feeling to step away, Hamdan said, but she has confidence that the event will continue to grow. Plus, she said: “I’m not going anywhere, so I’m always going to be volunteering and helping.”
The first year, LCFC set up in the Salvation Army Community Center and planned for about 80 people. Over 500 showed up. They moved to other locations like the Madison Labor Temple and a site in Oregon before landing at the Goodman Community Center.
Hamdan remembers the first days of fundraising, knocking on the doors of business after business, trying to scrape together the necessary funds. The event costs about $7,000, which provides free food, goodie bags and games for the kids to play.
This year, she had sponsors email her: “When is El Día de los Niños? We’re going to send you this money.”
“We are established and people can see the results,” Hamdan said.
The event has been particularly important over the last few years, as Latino and immigrant communities have felt increased stress in the current immigration climate, Hamdan said. The ICE activity in Dane County last September particularly exacerbated the fear, she said, and colleagues working with the Latino community have seen lingering traumatic effects, like kids acting up in school.
Undocumented status is like “this cloud, the shadow that you have and never leaves you … you’re always kind of cautious about your environment,” Hamdan said. “We’re just hoping people come, despite what happened last September.”
But she said the community is “extremely resilient” and there is cause for hope, like last Wednesday’s “Day Without Latinx and Immigrants” strike which drew thousands to rally for driver’s licenses for the undocumented.
Law enforcement is intentionally invited to take part in the El Día de los Niños, Hamdan said, “to send the message that law enforcement here is to protect us.”
They also like to invite local political leaders to join in. Reps. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, and Chris Taylor, D-Madison, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway have already RSVP’d, Hamdan said.
“In some Latin American countries you don’t have that direct access to local authorities. That was sort of a surprising thing for me when I came (to the U.S.),” Hamdan said.
For parents, there will be informational booths from almost 40 agencies, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, the Madison Children's Museum, Centro Hispano, UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence and immigration attorneys.
And of course, there’s a lot planned for the kids: games, dances, crafts, bouncy houses, tamales, ice cream and a live DJ. There will also be time for kids to showcase their talents and a parade of nations, where representatives from different countries will proudly carry their flags.
“And mariachis, of course, we need to have mariachis,” Hamdan said.