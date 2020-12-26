Driven to success: Classes, internship turn out commercial drivers despite the pandemic

When JaSonn Peterson, 42, sat down at the wheel of a box truck this summer to practice for his commercial driver’s license test, he donned a face shield and gloves. Such is the attire for behind-the-wheel training at the Latino Academy for Workforce Development in the era of COVID-19.
But while the gear was a little uncomfortable, the training paid off: In August, he learned he’d been selected for a competitive paid internship with the Dane County Highway and Transportation Department, designed to funnel participants of color into family-sustaining jobs.
Each year, the 30-week internship program selects a handful of students who, like Peterson, earned commercial driver’s licenses through a partnership between the Latino Academy and Urban League. The interns learn every aspect of maintaining the county roads and highways, from plowing snow to repairing cracks to operating various types of heavy equipment.
In January, this year’s candidates will finish their internship and, if all goes their way, transition to permanent jobs with the department.
Meanwhile, back at the Latino Academy, they’re marking the graduation of one of the largest classes of prospective commercial drivers the school has ever seen, students who now wait their turn to practice behind the wheel, earn their licenses, apply for better jobs or follow Peterson into the highway department internship.
Among the 41 students who finished the course last week was David Teapila, 33, who signed up in search of a more pandemic-proof job. He’d worked in construction for about six years, but when the virus hit Wisconsin, the remodeling company he worked for started cutting hours. He found himself working just a couple days a week, and some weeks not working at all.
“I learned that ... the more skills, the more knowledge you have, you’ve got better chances down the road,” Teapila said, and he figured a commercial driver’s license would enhance his resume. Commercial licenses are required for a variety of jobs with delivery companies, public transit and public works.
Trucking schools and technical colleges often charge upwards of $2,500 for such courses, but the Latino Academy, with support from the city of Madison, Dane County, United Way of Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, charges $200 to $400, depending on the type of license the student is seeking, and reimburses students for various testing expenses totaling more than $350, said Latino Academy Director of Workforce Development Margarita Avila.
The Latino Academy, which has been training students to drive everything from semi-trailers to dump trucks since 2016, stopped its in-person instruction in March, pausing behind-the-wheel training for three months and moving its classes to the uncharted territory of the web. But in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, enrollment soared, with nearly three times as many students completing the latest online course as would typically complete the in-person course.
It was Teapila’s first foray into online learning, and, as someone who likes to learn by watching and asking questions, he struggled at first. But after a week or two, he said, he started “getting the rhythm.”
“For individuals like me that didn't have a chance to go to college and get a degree, there's still opportunities for everybody out there,” Teapila said. “It’s a matter of you just wanting to do it.”
Now that he’s got his commercial learner’s permit, he’s making plans for his one-on-one driving practice. At his appointment, he’ll head to a local parking lot to meet up with his instructor and a training vehicle. His instructor will check his temperature and ask about virus symptoms and potential exposure, then they’ll practice the routine vehicle safety inspections before he finally slips into the driver’s seat.
Highway internship opens doors
Dane County launched the internship program in 2016 to bring people of color into a department whose staff at the time was almost exclusively white.
“They were trying to find a way to make the Dane County Highway Department look more like Dane County,” recalls Louis Rodriguez, who now trains the interns and was for years one of the only people of color at the department.
Interns work full time at $21 an hour, training for permanent positions as skilled laborers with a starting wage around $24 an hour, though the department does not guarantee it will hire all interns.
Peterson left a $24 an hour job as a FedEx driver — the best-paid gig he’d ever had — to take the internship. “I already knew how good a government job like that would be and how hard it is to get in there, and all the great benefits that come with it,” said Peterson, who’d previously applied without success to jobs with the city of Madison.
Also starting the internship was Míriam Morales, 30, who had been working at a warehouse and taking general education courses at Madison College. Growing up in a family business, she’d learned to drive the fleet of ice cream trucks around their five-acre New Mexico property.
The highway internship paid about a dollar less per hour than her warehouse job, but she gladly took the pay cut for the opportunity to work outside, use a variety of machinery and do something connected with her past.
“It’s just the whole package,” Morales said. Sometimes, after a day at the internship, she’ll call up her parents and tell them how much she enjoys doing the things she used to complain about as a kid.
For Peterson, meanwhile, everything about the internship was new. Before he started, he wasn’t sure what exactly the department did besides plowing the snow in the winter.
That lack of experience is common, Rodriguez said, and it’s exactly the reason so many people of color find it hard to break into the construction industry. Employers are used to employees who’ve already learned to use heavy machinery or tools from family members or friends.
Peterson agrees. “It's so hard to get in. We're not raised with those kind of skills, and we don't know people in the industry,” he said. “It seems like an impossible task.”
Peterson said the internship has been “pretty eye-opening.”
“I came into that situation totally green. I'm not any sort of handyman or anything, so the things that I'm able to do just after these four or five months here is amazing to me,” Peterson said.
“I never imagined that I would be doing any of this stuff.”
Interns hope for permanent jobs
To be hired on after their internships, interns must pass two tests and an interview, competing against outside candidates. Of around 20 interns who have participated in the program, three or four have not completed the program, Rodriguez said, but all 17 who completed the program have been hired by the department.
When Peterson left his previous job, he figured the reward outweighed the risk that he might not get hired. “I took the chance and I knew that I committed myself and believed that I would make it,” Peterson said.
Rodriguez recalls one man, now a county employee, who’d worked at McDonald’s for 15 years before quitting to take the internship, not knowing whether he’d be hired afterward.
“It's a frightening thing, especially when you have a family to take care of,” Rodriguez said. “But these people stuck with it, and now, when they look back on how much they've grown and the experience that they have gained from being here, it's unbelievable.”
That, the 73-year-old said, is what’s kept him working long after he thought he’d retire. Today, he’s confident that the four interns he’s currently training have what it takes to stay with the department.
“This group here is exceptional,” he said, describing them as “hungry” and quick to learn.
The internship would usually run 30 weeks, but the department plans to shorten the term, beginning the screening and hiring process so that the current interns could move into permanent roles by late January. That change, Rodriguez explained, would let the department schedule them for night shifts plowing snow, which could prove especially important if COVID sends some staff home.
If the four current interns are hired, they’ll bring the number of people of color working for the department to 22, Rodriguez said, with Morales becoming the first woman to graduate from the internship.
It would be an honor, Morales said, to prove wrong everyone who doubts that women can do this work. “For me, it's like, ‘Bring it,’” she said. “It just encourages me more and motivates me more, to make a change and be that first person that can do it.”
Already, Peterson’s two kids proudly say that their dad works for the government, and he’s optimistic about his future with the department. He bought a house around the time he started the internship. With a good job like this, he could help more with his daughter’s college expenses, travel and maybe even buy a bigger house.
“The sky’s the limit,” he said.
But more important than the money, he said, is the stability he’d feel if he knew he’d never have to look for a job again.
“I know my future will be set, and I have a place I can retire from,” Peterson said. “I won't have to ever worry about that again.”
