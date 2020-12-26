Driven to success: Classes, internship turn out commercial drivers despite the pandemic

“I came into that situation totally green. I'm not any sort of handyman or anything, so the things that I'm able to do just after these four or five months here is amazing to me,” Peterson said.

“I never imagined that I would be doing any of this stuff.”

Interns hope for permanent jobs

To be hired on after their internships, interns must pass two tests and an interview, competing against outside candidates. Of around 20 interns who have participated in the program, three or four have not completed the program, Rodriguez said, but all 17 who completed the program have been hired by the department.

When Peterson left his previous job, he figured the reward outweighed the risk that he might not get hired. “I took the chance and I knew that I committed myself and believed that I would make it,” Peterson said.

Rodriguez recalls one man, now a county employee, who’d worked at McDonald’s for 15 years before quitting to take the internship, not knowing whether he’d be hired afterward.