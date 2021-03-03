Dreams on the line: Snapshots of three local business owners of color

Local economy reporter Natalie Yahr spent last month exploring the factors that have put businesses owned by people of color at heightened risk during the pandemic — along with what it would take to change those dynamics — for our latest cover story. Here, three local entrepreneurs of color reveal what it's like to be in business right now, and how they're staying afloat without federal assistance.
Without pop-up markets and weekly sampling opportunities in grocery stores, Josey Chu, owner of Southeast Asian condiment company Madame Chu, has seen sales drop precipitously, and she’s down from producing her sauces twice a month to a few times a year.
The annual International Festival hosted by Overture Center for the Arts, usually one of her biggest events of the year, rolled out last weekend as a series of online performances and cooking demonstrations. She’s already been invited to a few markets for this year, but she knows those are all tentative — the virus could still cancel plans.
Her income from her full-time job has helped her absorb the soaring costs of her ingredients, but the pandemic has taught her the importance of building that cushion into the business itself.
“Just because my ginger tripled in price doesn't mean my ginger garlic (sauce) increases to $16. Absolutely not. We have to learn to be able to adapt and absorb the cost and understand consumers are also hurting,” Chu said.
She counts herself lucky to have a stable job, even if it means working double. “If I can spend hours a day working and make someone else successful, I can spend eight hours a day or more, after my full-time job, to make the business successful. It is not a sacrifice,” Chu said.
She’d love to see a day when the business is strong enough that she could be a substitute school nurse and devote more time to the business. It’s a passion, she said — not a hobby.
“We want to grow the business. We want to see the business be successful so we can contribute to this community.”
“People don't want to buy painful chocolate”
At Syovata Edari’s CocoVaa Chocolatier, online orders have doubled, but to fill them, Edari has to shut down the chocolate shop two days a week. Other days, there’s a line out the door — but only because she has to restrict how many people enter the shop.
“I have this gorgeous, beautiful luxury chocolate shop on East Washington,” Edari said. “It may look like I'm doing really well and I’ve got a whole bunch of money.”
What most people don’t know unless they visit the shop, she said, is that she and her 13-year-old son are hustling to keep the business running. She recently crowdfunded $15,000 to buy a tempering machine that she says will be “basically like getting myself another arm.”
“It’s really a struggle. I may make it look easy because… we don't want to be known for our struggle. We want to be known for our gifts, our skill and our talent,” Edari said.
“A lot of businesses will not share the struggle because they think it's bad for their reputation. And, honestly, it kind of is. People don't want to buy painful chocolate. They want it to be a beautiful experience.”
But she said the pandemic has pushed her to be more open about her own struggles as an entrepreneur of color, an experience she thinks has gotten too little attention. She recalled having been denied when, ahead of moving to the East Washington Avenue retail strip, she asked her previous landlords for a larger space.
“They said, ‘We don’t want to give you more because you’re too high-risk of a business,” Edari said, so they gave it to a neighboring yoga studio. Today, she estimates her business may be the most pandemic-proof of the retail tenants in the strip.
“When you tell people, ‘You're too high-risk for us to invest in you,’ you're (not only) cutting off people from opportunities, but you're also cutting off the public from potential really good products,” Edari said.
"I couldn't do this without my community”
Jasmine Banks, owner of natural body care company Perfect Imperfections, counts herself lucky that, after months of setbacks, she built her first website in February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic shut down the fairs and markets where she’d usually sell her products.
November and December would usually have been her busiest months, full of pop-up markets for holiday shopping, but she wasn’t expecting much last year when she posted an announcement saying all holiday orders would need to be placed by Dec. 11.
To her surprise, the orders poured in, with friends and customers spreading the word. And the demand didn’t stop with the holidays. Recently, someone from the Goodman Community Center ordered 400 brown sugar scrubs for gift bags for Girls Inc. participants, and one woman ordered 10 gift boxes as college graduation gifts for her students.
She has a full time job — as a program coordinator for Operation Fresh Start, a nonprofit providing employment training for area youth — so making enough body butters, lotion bars and candles to meet the demand means spending hours working in her pajamas after a 10-hour day on the job.
“I was crazy busy,” Banks said. “It's hard to even put into words. I couldn't do this without my community … The support that they’ve shown me — they've kept Perfect Imperfections not only alive, but just blossoming.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.