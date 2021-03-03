Dreams on the line: Snapshots of three local business owners of color

“People don't want to buy painful chocolate”

At Syovata Edari’s CocoVaa Chocolatier, online orders have doubled, but to fill them, Edari has to shut down the chocolate shop two days a week. Other days, there’s a line out the door — but only because she has to restrict how many people enter the shop.

“I have this gorgeous, beautiful luxury chocolate shop on East Washington,” Edari said. “It may look like I'm doing really well and I’ve got a whole bunch of money.”

What most people don’t know unless they visit the shop, she said, is that she and her 13-year-old son are hustling to keep the business running. She recently crowdfunded $15,000 to buy a tempering machine that she says will be “basically like getting myself another arm.”

“It’s really a struggle. I may make it look easy because… we don't want to be known for our struggle. We want to be known for our gifts, our skill and our talent,” Edari said.

“A lot of businesses will not share the struggle because they think it's bad for their reputation. And, honestly, it kind of is. People don't want to buy painful chocolate. They want it to be a beautiful experience.”